It is a ‘pure lie’ that the Army sealed a position of support for the election, says Bolsonaro

Critic of the electoral system, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for re-election, said it was a ‘pure lie’ that the High Command of the Army decided to support the result of the elections as will be announced by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The information was published by State of São Paulo this Friday (30th). “It’s a pure lie, for a change. A pure lie that a note was made by the high command of the Army”, said the president.

According to Bolsonaro, the newspaper “invented” the case to “disrupt the elections”. The president also highlighted that there is a relationship of “loyalty” and “trust” between him and the Armed Forces, which would make the military position stated in the report unfeasible.

“[A reportagem] mentions certain names there of people who did not grant an interview. Even Braga Netto himself. I said ‘Braga Netto, did you talk to any newspapers today?’ [Ele respondeu:] ‘None, zero’. So they make up names, they do stories,” she said.

“They try to keep me away from the Armed Forces, but there’s one thing the press doesn’t know. It’s called loyalty, trust, respect, consideration. The press doesn’t know what that is. That exists between me (sic) and military commanders and it is also common among military cycles, and also in the middle of society this is common. Every now and then someone steps on the ball around, but the press is persistent in proceeding in this way “, added Bolsonaro.

The report reported that, in five internal meetings in early August between 16 influential general officers of the Armed Forces, there was an indication that the institution will follow the rite of recognizing the announcement of the winning president by the TSE. The public communiqué of the meeting, however, only reported that matters “of interest to the Force” were discussed.

Also according to the text, commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force began to show signs of distancing themselves from the audit model of the elections requested by Bolsonaro to partially check the sum of votes on Sunday (2), day of the first round, and monitor functioning tests of electronic voting machines.

In a statement, the Army denied the information and called the statement about the military withdrawing from auditing votes as “fake news”. The institution added that it considers taking “appropriate legal measures”.