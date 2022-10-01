In recent times the federal government has been dedicating itself to releasing resources linked to the Service Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS) in order to move the Brazilian economy. In this way, some types of withdrawal were released, such as the Extraordinary Saque and the Anniversary Saque of the FGTS.

At the moment, the Anniversary Loot allows that workers carry out annual withdrawals that can vary between 5% to 20% of the amount available in the Guarantee Fund. Despite the possibility of withdrawing these resources being advantageous for some citizens, many criminals have taken advantage of the modality to apply scams.

Learn more about the Anniversary Loot Scam

The blow involving the Anniversary Withdrawal of the FGTS is quite similar to that applied by criminals in Saque Extraordinário. What happens, most of the time, is that victims only end up discovering that they had their money stolen when trying to make the withdrawal and realizing that the resources are no longer available.

Often workers end up discovering that the amounts were transferred to an unknown account and all the information is tied to a strange email address. In such cases, the Federal Savings Bank recommends that victims file an appeal directly with an agency of the institution.

In addition to the appeal request at a Caixa branchvictims must file a Incident Report (BO) which can be done online or at a police station. Finally, as soon as the worker registers the BO, it is necessary to take the document to a Caixa branch so that the crime is investigated.

Although the situation causes great concern to victims, it is important to inform that in cases where the challenge is considered valid, the money is refunded to the worker’s FGTS account. To ensure customer safety, in these cases all information is updated in Caixa’s system, so it is necessary to enter a new e-mail address and telephone number.

The FGTS withdrawal method

The FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal modality is an alternative that allows workers to withdraw part of the balance of the FGTS Guarantee Fund, in the month of their birthday. It is important to inform that, for this, citizens need to make a request through Caixa’s website, app or Internet Banking.

To join this modality of FGTS withdrawal it is necessary to fulfill some requirements such as: being over 18 years of age or emancipated, being in payment with the Caixa and not having restrictions on the CPF.

In addition to the criteria mentioned above, in order to join the Saque-Aniversário it is important that citizens have a sufficient balance to do so, respecting the minimum amount of R$ 2 thousand for hiring. In Internet Banking or CAIXA App it is possible to do a simulation of hiring.

As previously stated, despite the modality being advantageous for some workers, the number of scams involving the FGTS is increasing every day. Therefore, it is important to be careful when providing personal and banking information on the internet, in addition to paying attention and using only Caixa’s official channels to seek information about the Saque-Aniversário.