NUBANK CARD: See how to adjust the LIMIT through the app

the customers of Nubankcan perform various operations on their credit cards through the bank’s application, such as adjusting the tool’s limit.

The possibility is highly cited in cases where the citizen does not want to use the total credit made available by the fintech or when he wants to have a higher limit to buy something specific.

Step by step on how to adjust your card limit

open the application of Nubank on your cell phone; On the home screen, tap the “Credit Card” tab; Then, scroll down and click on the “Adjust limit” option; You will then be shown your current limit and how much credit you have left. If you want to reduce the limit, pull the arrow to the desired value; However, if you want to increase, on the same screen, press the button with the “+” symbol, in the “Request increase” option; Once this is done, enter the value of the new limit that you would like to have on the card and tap the button with the arrow to proceed; Next, choose the reason for increasing your credit card limit; Finally, click on the “Request a raise” button.

Before responding to the request, the system of Nubank will quickly consult your data, such as used limit and recent payments of your invoices. At the end, you will be notified if you have had the limit extended or not.

Tips to increase Nubank card limit

Focus expenses on your credit card

The first tip is to focus all your spending on the Nubank. That way, you can ensure that your entire limit will be well exploited, which can make it clear to fintech that you need more credit.

Keep CPF free of restrictions

One of the factors that can help you increase your fintech card limit is to keep your credit history intact. This happens when you keep the payment of your debts in days, not being in default with Nubank or any other company, far from the CPF restriction.

Pay the bill on time

In addition to avoiding falling into debt, it is also important not to delay the payment of bills from the Nubank. Paying the debt on the due date means that you honor your commitments, including with the financial institution. It is worth mentioning that paying the minimum amount is not a good idea.

Develop a relationship with Nubank

It is also possible to strengthen ties with fintech by contracting other services available. The action can help you get a higher credit card limit.

Keep your income data up to date

Finally, another very important action is to keep your registration data always up to date, especially income. This is because, if you have a higher income than when you informed the bank, it is possible to receive an immediate increase in the limit.