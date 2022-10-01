Polio vaccination campaign comes to an end without reaching the target of immunized | Newspaper Today

The national polio vaccination campaign ends this Friday (30), and vaccine coverage rates are still very low. Jornal Hoje showed that almost half of the target audience did not receive the immunizer.

To try to vaccinate the greatest number of children, city halls of 28 cities in the Northwest of Paraná participate in a competition. They created strategies to reach the target audience of the campaign – which are children under 5 years old.

In the ranking, 16 municipalities have already passed 95% of vaccinated. Another 5 are very close to the target, among them Paraíso do Norte, with 91%.

“We know that the polio vaccine is proven, it eradicated polio in the 1990s. We are in 2022. So we had to walk and run in the process so that this does not happen in our municipality”, says Evelin Tanikawa, secretary of Health in Paraíso do Norte.

The polio immunization campaign began nationwide in August. So far, no capital has reached the target. The closest to 95% is Macapáwith just over 80%. Rio Branco has the lowest vaccination coverage, with 8%. Therefore, the challenge of municipal health departments is to reach children.

In Recife, the campaign was extended until October 31.

“Since when they were born, I have always tried to keep all vaccines up to date, not to miss them, because I know the importance of avoiding diseases”, says Cibele Amaral, a housewife.

Even with the end of the campaign, the polio vaccine – which is the only way to prevent the disease – remains available and free at health posts across the country.