Remember him? Elias from ‘Side by Side’ has grown and is unrecognizable

Ten years after the success of Lado a Lado, the actor who played Elias emerged unrecognizable

One of the great successes of Globethe soap opera Side The Side (2012 – 2013), without a doubt had a team of actors who were marked. One of them, for example, was the character Elias, played by actor Cauê Campos.

In the plot, the famous was just a child who gave life to the son of the protagonist Isabel (Camila Pitanga). The explosion in the serial landed him other roles, such as in Totally Awesome and The Seventh Guardian.

But many people who followed the boy in Lado a Lado, can’t even imagine how he grew up, got stronger and is today. At the age of 20, the boy became a beautiful young man who continues to be very successful. It is on the air in Pantanal, the 21 hours of the Platinated Venus soap opera.

On social media, Elias’ interpreter shares many photos with his followers and enchants everyone with his beauty and charisma. In one of the clicks, for example, the famous squandered his strong personality in a sequence of photos that garnered much praise and appeared totally different from the boy he was 10 years ago.

“In the end, there’s even a smile…🖤”, he wrote in the caption of the post. “very cute I love you so much my friend”, ‘The boy is flying high”, “This boy is very beautiful”, “He is a kitten !!”, “I loved the smile!”, “Your smile was missing around here” , said some netizens in the comments.

