“Some do not know”; Oscar sends the real live about playing for Flamengo and makes the nation crazy on the web

During participation in a YouTube channel, Oscar highlighted the importance of Flamengo’s fans and the strength of the Club

Flamengo’s board was one of the most active in the last transfer windows and brought names from ‘Weight‘ to strengthen the team. But, some players were only in the flirt or the promise of a next opportunity. What happened to the midfielder Oscarwhich generated a huge mobilization of the Rubro-Negro on social networks.

The midfielder recognized the enthusiasm of the flamingo and during participation in the channel of YouTube, unencumbered, talked about the possibility of defending the team in 2023. Oscar was asked about which teams would play in a possible return to national football and highlighted the strength of Flamengo and its fans by placing it as one of the possibilities.

“A huge affection with the Flamengo fans. I’m part of the team these days. Because every flamengo player who sees me says: ‘You’re there in January, right?’. ‘When are you going to Flamengo?’. Some don’t know they closed the window, they don’t have much idea”, highlighted the player.

Oscar still extolled the strength of the club and as only one speculation can transform an athlete’s life. “Flamengo had something crazy. Flamengo is very absurd here where things can get”, concluded.