Supported by Bolsonaro, Collor plummets in research for Alagoas government

Fernando Collor and Jair Bolsonaro
Fernando Collor and Jair Bolsonaro plummet in research to the government of Alagoas (photo: Anderson Riedel/PR)

A survey by the Ipec institute (formerly Ibope) points out that Fernando Collor (PTB), candidate for the government of Alagoas supported by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has plummeted in voting intentions. preference of valid votes. On the 19th, he advanced two points and reached 23%. However, two days before the population went to the polls, PTB fell to 14%.

IPEC heard 800 people between September 28 and 30 in 35 municipalities in Alagoas (TRE – AL-04283/2022). The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%.

  • Paulo Dantas (MDB): 45% (36% in the last survey)
  • Rodrigo Cunha (Unio Brasil): 23% (23% in the last survey)
  • Rui Palmeira (PSD): 16% (14% in the last survey)
  • Fernando Collor (PTB): 14% (23% in the last survey)
  • Luciano Almeida (PRTB): 1% (1% in the last survey)
  • Professor Ccero Albuquerque (PSOL): 1% (2% in the last survey)
  • Military Firefighter Luciano Fontes (PMB): 0% (0% in the last survey)

Bolsonaro falls in Alagoas

Like Collor, Bolsonaro dropped in the polls for president among voters in Alagoas: from 33% to 29%. On the other hand, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva rose from 59% to 62%.

