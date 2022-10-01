Vaccination against poliomyelitis is extended in the Federal District

posted on 09/30/2022 20:24



Due to the high demand for the immunizing agent against poliomyelitis, the Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) decided to extend the vaccination campaign until October 28. The measure was announced this Friday afternoon (30/9).

In addition, those interested in receiving doses against covid-19 and influenza can look for, this Saturday (1/10), one of the ten basic health units (UBS) available for application. The locations will be open from 9 am to 5 pm.

The brasiliense can opt for itinerant vaccination, which will take place in the following regions: Ponte Alta (Gama), Itapoã, Condomínio Privê (Ceilândia), Vila Telebrasília and Vila Cauhy (Núcleo Bandeirante). In all, five cars will travel through the city from 9 am to 5 pm.





Rules

For the interested public, vaccination against influenza is intended for people who are six months old or older. Covid-19 can be applied to the elderly, adults, adolescents and children aged from 3 years.

Protection against polio is restricted to children under 4 years and 11 months. Fixed application points count on calendar immunizers such as measles, yellow fever, HPV and others.

It is worth mentioning that on Sunday (2/10), there will be no vaccination in the Federal District. Therefore, the Mail separated the places that the brasiliense will be able to attend this Saturday. Check out:

fixed points

UBS 1 South Wing

Address: SGAS 612

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

UBS 1 Cruise

Address: SHCES Quadra 601 Lt 01 – Cruzeiro Novo

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

UBS 2 Sobradinho II

Address: Rodovia DF 420, Health Complex, Mansions Sector, next to UPA Sobradinho

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

UBS 3 Itapoã

Address: Quadra 378 Conjunto A – Lot 4

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

UBS 5 Range

Address: Special Area, St. center, range

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

UBS 2 Ceilândia

Address: QNN 15 Lot F

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

UBS 14 Ceilândia

Address: Condomínio Privê – Module 12

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

UBS 3 Taguatinga

Address: QNL 1 Special Area 2

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

UBS 1 Vicente Pires

Address: Rua 4C Chácara 12 – Colônia Agrícola Samambaia

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

UBS 12 Fern

Address: QR 210 Set 22

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

Itinerant vaccination

Vaccine Cart 1 – High Bridge (Gamma)

Route: Rural area of ​​Ponte Alta

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

Vaccine Cart 2 – Itapoã

Route: Condomínio Entrelagos (morning) and Condomínio Novo Horizonte (afternoon)

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

Vaccine Car 3 – Condomínio Privê (Ceilândia)

Route: Private Condominium

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

Vaccine Cart 4 – Vila Telebrasília

Route: Vila Telebrasília

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

Vaccine Cart 5 – Vila Cauhy (Núcleo Bandeirante)

Route: Vila Cauhy

Hours: 8 am to 1 pm