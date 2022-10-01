Vaccination against poliomyelitis is extended in the Federal District

posted on 09/30/2022 20:24
(credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DAPress)
Due to the high demand for the immunizing agent against poliomyelitis, the Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) decided to extend the vaccination campaign until October 28. The measure was announced this Friday afternoon (30/9).
In addition, those interested in receiving doses against covid-19 and influenza can look for, this Saturday (1/10), one of the ten basic health units (UBS) available for application. The locations will be open from 9 am to 5 pm.
The brasiliense can opt for itinerant vaccination, which will take place in the following regions: Ponte Alta (Gama), Itapoã, Condomínio Privê (Ceilândia), Vila Telebrasília and Vila Cauhy (Núcleo Bandeirante). In all, five cars will travel through the city from 9 am to 5 pm.
Rules
For the interested public, vaccination against influenza is intended for people who are six months old or older. Covid-19 can be applied to the elderly, adults, adolescents and children aged from 3 years.
Protection against polio is restricted to children under 4 years and 11 months. Fixed application points count on calendar immunizers such as measles, yellow fever, HPV and others.
It is worth mentioning that on Sunday (2/10), there will be no vaccination in the Federal District. Therefore, the Mail separated the places that the brasiliense will be able to attend this Saturday. Check out:
fixed points
UBS 1 South Wing
Address: SGAS 612
Hours: 9 am to 5 pm
UBS 1 Cruise
Address: SHCES Quadra 601 Lt 01 – Cruzeiro Novo
Hours: 9 am to 5 pm
UBS 2 Sobradinho II
Address: Rodovia DF 420, Health Complex, Mansions Sector, next to UPA Sobradinho
Hours: 9 am to 5 pm
UBS 3 Itapoã
Address: Quadra 378 Conjunto A – Lot 4
Hours: 9 am to 5 pm
UBS 5 Range
Address: Special Area, St. center, range
Hours: 9 am to 5 pm
UBS 2 Ceilândia
Address: QNN 15 Lot F
Hours: 9 am to 5 pm
UBS 14 Ceilândia
Address: Condomínio Privê – Module 12
Hours: 9 am to 5 pm
UBS 3 Taguatinga
Address: QNL 1 Special Area 2
Hours: 9 am to 5 pm
UBS 1 Vicente Pires
Address: Rua 4C Chácara 12 – Colônia Agrícola Samambaia
Hours: 9 am to 5 pm
UBS 12 Fern
Address: QR 210 Set 22
Hours: 9 am to 5 pm
Itinerant vaccination
Vaccine Cart 1 – High Bridge (Gamma)
Route: Rural area of Ponte Alta
Hours: 9 am to 5 pm
Vaccine Cart 2 – Itapoã
Route: Condomínio Entrelagos (morning) and Condomínio Novo Horizonte (afternoon)
Hours: 9 am to 5 pm
Vaccine Car 3 – Condomínio Privê (Ceilândia)
Route: Private Condominium
Hours: 9 am to 5 pm
Vaccine Cart 4 – Vila Telebrasília
Route: Vila Telebrasília
Hours: 9 am to 5 pm
Vaccine Cart 5 – Vila Cauhy (Núcleo Bandeirante)
Route: Vila Cauhy
Hours: 8 am to 1 pm