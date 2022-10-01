Website uses Artificial Intelligence to turn characters into Pokémon

Pokémon are unique little monsters, but often inspired by real-life animals or even some objects. And thinking about this freedom of diversity, a new model of Artificial Intelligence manages to transform any known character into a unique and unique Pokémon version.

A website reveals a new Artificial Intelligence software that is capable of transforming a phrase or a character into a Pokémon in a matter of seconds, with beautiful and well-made images, which have been catching the public’s attention.

Artificial Intelligence Turns Anything into Pokémon

The application in question was developed by programmer Justin Pinkney, and called text-to-Pokemon. It allows you to put the name of any celebrity or character on the site to have access to a version of him in the world of skillful little monsters.

In this case, it is possible to put a sentence, but it will not always be a good basis for the creation of a Pokémon, so the strong point of the site is when you put a celebrity or a character from other cartoons and movies to know its version in Pokemon.

Best of all, you can have access to several options until you find the one you find most interesting. On the site itself, it offers to generate up to 4 different images or you can simply press on submit that art is changing.

It is already very successful, being used more than 200 thousand times by people all over the world and creating several different types of Pokémon. Many of these people are even sharing their Pokémon on the internet.

Among the inspirations are some famous characters from other cartoons, celebrities, public figures and even works of art and politicians. The imagination is the limit. Pinkey himself made a Twitter post with some of the revealed images.

“Looks like my Pokemon generator is getting some attention. I’m seeing a lot of interesting examples on the tread and it’s curious how people like to spawn their own Pokémon.”

Among the characters used are Hello Kitty and Peppa Pig, and among the phrases are “Girl with a Pearl Earring” and “Cute Barack Obama”.

Simple and practical operation

The tool seems to have been a hit. In times when many AI tools offer the transformation of texts into images, it is possible to notice that most of these results are rather abstract images. In the case of text-to-pokemon, the image is quite simple and shows what the user wants to see. The drawings are well done, especially when they are inspired by other drawings (in the case of real people it can still be a little disturbing).

But it is not a unique tool, as it was adapted from Stable Diffusion, which is a more complete and robust artificial intelligence generator, capable of transforming text into images with good levels of accuracy.

This adaptation was possible because Stable Diffusion is open source, so it can be used by programmers so they can use this capability in their own tools. Unlike other competing solutions, such as OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 and Google’s own Imagen.

Pinkney revealed that he spent very little on this adaptation, having an investment of only US$ 10, which in direct conversion would be something like R$ 55 in Brazil. And it was precisely because this investment was so low that he was able to make it available on the internet for free.

Accessing the website and creating your Pokémon

Anyone can enter the site and create their own Pokémon, just click here and let the fun begin. It is worth remembering that you need to have a GitHub account for this, but those who don’t have it can do it right away, it’s free, simple and easy.

After that, just put a phrase or the name of any character or celebrity that you want to turn into Pokémon. It also asks you to choose how many images will be generated, and the more images, the more Pokémon options to choose the one you like best.

It also shows some parameters, which is that of num_inference_steps, which basically measures the denoising of the image. In this case, the best option is to put 50, so that the image has less noise. If you put a low number, it will appear to be of a lower quality and with less detail. The other parameters are also quite technical, so for those who do not have advanced knowledge, the ideal is to leave the default that comes with it.

Remembering that as the site was made in English, it is also necessary to write in English in the case of sentences. Regarding the characters, it is also necessary to put his name in English. For example, instead of SpongeBob, you have to put Sponge Bob. In the case of celebrities, look for those known worldwide, preferably in the United States.

Oh, and don’t forget to share your Pokémon here for us to see!