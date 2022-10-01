What is Accelerated Thought Syndrome, a disorder that led to Dani Russo being hospitalized – News

Last Thursday (29), Dani Russo said on her Instagram that it was hospitalized to treat symptoms of accelerated thinking syndromea condition that has already caused her to be hospitalized on other occasions.

The youtuber has lived with the disorder since 2021 and vented to her followers about what she has been going through.

“At bedtime, I get so restless that I feel nauseous, sick and start vomiting. My anxiety does this to me. I have these severe attacks every three months. It’s been a year since I go to the hospital with the same symptoms.”

The syndrome was recently described by the psychiatrist Augusto Cury and, despite not being considered a disease, the symptoms exist and are harmful.

“The syndrome is identified when the mind is full of thoughts all the time the person is awake, leading to difficulty concentrating, increased anxiety and compromised physical and mental health”, explains psychiatrist Sônia Palma, from BP – The Portuguese Beneficence of São Paulo.

The condition is not yet present in disease classification manuals or psychiatric disorders, but it can appear, for example, in people with mental disorders.

The specialist says that “it is a recent concept, but it can be both a differential diagnosis and can be included in the symptomatological picture of anxiety and depression”.

Psychiatrist and psychotherapist Wimer Bottura, a member of the Brazilian Psychiatric Association, explains that this is because the syndrome is a set of symptoms, which can also be on the spectrum of hypomania, bipolarity, or possibly even ADHD (attention deficit and hyperactivity).

“When I talk about spectrum, I don’t mean that it’s exactly that, but it’s a part. This kind of thing can be caused by several aspects”, emphasizes Bottura.

The disorder can be one of the first signs for another undiagnosed condition, as it acts as a “prodrome symptom – it’s what happens to a disease before it’s wide open”, explains the doctor.

“From the point of view of a psychotherapist, behind this issue, many times, there is a very big ambition, a very big vanity. Often, someone, for example, acquires a shine, socially or professionally, very big and cannot disappoint people, so she ends up overloading herself, depriving herself of rest, because, somehow, success is stimulating, it feeds back this anxiety”, adds the psychiatrist.

The expert adds that the search for admiration is “as addictive as cocaine”. However, there comes a time when the person loses control not to disappoint the expectations of others, and that moment becomes harmful.

Constant stress, work with goals, exaggerated connectivity and excessive use of social media are also among the factors that can be considered triggers for the syndrome.





Symptoms

Sonia explains that the main symptom of the condition is the feeling that the person has that the period of 24 hours, that is, a whole day is not enough to finish the tasks that she needs.

“Irritability, decreased concentration, feeling of not being able to get enough rest, non-restful sleep, restlessness, change of mood, constant dissatisfaction may appear. hair, rashes [coceiras]in addition to gastrointestinal symptoms”, reports the psychiatrist.

In view of this, the syndrome decreases the individual’s quality of life and can even cause sleep disorders.

“From a psychiatric point of view, there is a need for consistent drug intervention – the person has to take medication for a long time – because, often, there is an underdiagnosed or undiagnosed depression, and it manifests itself in the form of anxiety, agitation. also be due to sleep deprivation”, warns Bottura.

When the person is diagnosed with anxiety and depression, there is a need for a new psychiatric evaluation to, possibly, start medication and treatment with psychotherapy.

Sônia says that the case of Dani Russo is considered extreme, due to the recurrent hospitalizations, because, in general, early interventions are enough to contain the progression of the condition.

Others who are exposed to the syndrome are “students who spend a lot of time in the classroom (full schools and pre-college courses) and individuals who work with a lot of pressure to deliver results – bank employees, teachers”.

For Bottura, the trigger is also “in the person’s personality, a feeling of lack of acceptance, a very great ambition, a very great vanity, they have feelings behind it and make the person vulnerable. She feels admiration in social media, that feeds back a problem and there comes a time when the person loses control of the situation”.





Treatment

According to Sônia, the first step is to diagnose with a medical professional – psychiatrist and/or psychologist.

“In general, treatment includes relaxation methods (breathing techniques, mindfulness meditation [exercícios de atenção plena]), physical exercise, changing stressful routines with breaks during work. Improved sleeping habits and healthy eating too”, says the psychiatrist.

The specialist also recommends that the patient choose a hobby, such as reading and manual work.

“The treatment has to be very careful, it cannot take away the person’s creativity and spontaneity. Possibly, a person like that cannot change the habit, nor meditate, when he goes beyond a certain level, he will really need medicine, a very intense psychotherapeutic follow-up, you will need to learn to value yourself more than admiration, which is a trap”, concludes Bottura.



