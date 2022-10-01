What is your blood type? See the diseases that can affect you the most

Much is said about the blood type and diseases that each of them can present. Is your blood A, B, AB or O? Understand how health can be compromised according to this information.

It is worth noting that none of the studies presented is definitive and only analyzes absolute data on the subject.

Diseases that most affect each blood group

blood type A: A recent study by the American Heart Association (AHA) showed that people with type A blood are more likely to develop heart disease. Among them, we can highlight acute myocardial infarction, heart failure and others. The comparison was performed with group O.

The study showed that men may be more likely to develop thrombosis. This means that the cardiovascular system is the most delicate for these patients. During the pandemic, these people were also severely affected by severe covid.

B blood type: According to data from the Journal of Cancer Epidemiology, humans with blood type B are 59% more likely to develop any type of cancer. cancer than the other groups.

In fact, type B was very close to the chances of having heart and vascular problems in relation to the previously mentioned type.

AB blood type: in turn, type AB blood has an 82% greater chance of developing some type of mental illness and cognitive impairment. That’s what a study published in the Journal of Neurology observed.

They also have a high degree of chances of developing heart disease and heart failure.

blood type O: finally, type O was the one with the lowest chance of suffering from severe covid. On the other hand, the Goiás Institute of Oncology and Hematology claims that these people are more likely to suffer from gastric and duodenal ulcers.

This is the group that presented the greatest blood problems related to gestation. Overall, he behaves better than the others when it comes to cardiovascular health.