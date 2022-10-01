WhatsApp: Here’s how to block calls from a contact without having to block them

First of all, it is important to clarify that this tool is not officially available on Whatsapp. However, it is possible to access it through WhatsApp Plus, a minor and unofficial version of the messenger.

Bearing in mind that the use of unofficial programs from Whatsapp may lead to account ban in the original version of the messaging platform. Therefore, those who want to use the resource must be aware of the risks.

Now, see how to block calls without blocking the contact.

Here’s how to block a call without blocking the person

In short, you can click on the call or video call icon to activate the option. In this case, when an unwanted person tries to call you, the app will inform the user that he has no signal or that you are busy on another call.

Here’s how to activate call blocking on your WhatsApp:

Backup the official version of WhatsApp; Then delete your account and uninstall the app from your device; Next, download WhatsApp Plus APK from your app store; Once installed, open the application and give all the necessary permissions for the APK to work properly; Now, open your account by entering your phone number and verification code; With everything right, open the chat of the person you don’t want to receive calls or video calls; Access the contact’s profile and click on the “No calls” option; Finally, choose the notification that will appear for the person when they try to call you: “There is no signal”, “You are busy” or “(x person) is on a call”.

Learn how to put two photos on WhatsApp profile

If you can’t decide which picture to put on your Whatsapp, know that a very simple trick can help you right now. Through Instagram, the user can join two photos and form a single one to put in the messenger.

See the step by step below:

Open Instagram on your mobile; Go to the option to create a Story; Then click on “Layout” on the left menu; Select a split screen layout and take a photo or load the camera image to fill the left and right photo; Adjust the position of the images and tap the “Confirm” icon in the center of the screen; Instead of publishing the Story, tap the “Three dots” icon in the upper right corner and select “Save”; Ready! If you don’t want to post the montage in your Story, discard it.

It is worth mentioning that other applications that offer the same mounting option can also be used.