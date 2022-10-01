World’s tallest woman flies for the first time and on a 13-hour long flight

The record for the tallest woman in the world belongs to Rumeysa Gelci, who fulfilled her dream of flying for the first time, and still on a very long route.

Disclosure





At 2 meters and 15 centimeters, Rumeysa Gelci is the current world record holder for the tallest woman and, because of that, she had to travel from her home in Turkey to the USA, where she would participate in an event in the Guinness book of World Records. She has the so-called Weaver Syndrome, which causes the person to grow faster and beyond normal.

She can walk for some time with the help of a walker, but most of the time she is in a wheelchair. To go from Istanbul to San Francisco, she had the help of Turkish Airlines, which adapted a Boeing 777-300ER plane on the route between the two cities.

The standard internal configuration has 9 seats per row in the economy, divided into 3 blocks of 3 seats each. However, in the last 3 rows, due to the flattening of the fuselage end, there are 7 seats, being a block with 2 seats in the windows. And it was in this block of windows that they adapted a bed for Rumeysa.





The backrests of the seats were fully reclined forward and the bed was placed on top with various supports, including a small table so she could enjoy the in-flight service.

“This was my first flight, but it certainly won’t be my last. From now on, I will be very honored and happy to fly to different parts of the world with Turkish Airlines. I am warm-hearted and grateful to every single person who helped me on this journey, which took 19 hours in total, thank you very much.”said the record holder on her Instagram page.



