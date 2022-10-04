2023 Toyota Corolla has the most powerful hybrid in Japan

The 2023 Toyota Corolla arrived on the Japanese market more powerful in the hybrid version, always available in sedan, hatch and station wagon bodies, the latter two called Sport and Touring.

The model now has a revised LED daytime running light, as well as an updated lower grille with horizontal strips and new fog lights.

The Corolla Sport, on the other hand, gained a more expressive look with the change, with a modified upper grille and bumper with a pronounced spoiler and revised grille.

On the back, new appliqués were inserted, according to the version. Inside, the 2023 Corolla received new multimedia with 8.0 or 10.5-inch displays.

Both have Android Auto and CarPlay projection, but the first remains accessible only via USB cable.

Toyota Safety Sense now has oncoming car and pedestrian alert on curves, while Proactive Driving Assist now allows the 2023 Corolla to react to pedestrians, cyclists and parked cars with steering and braking deviations.

In Japan, the Corolla Hybrid 1.8 now has a more powerful electric motor, with 95 horsepower and 18.8 kgfm, while the 1.8 Atkinson cycle continues with its 98 horsepower and 14.5 kgfm.

In addition to the CVT-type infinite-ratio transaxle transmission, the 2023 Corolla Hybrid now has the E-Four AWD traction system, with a 41 horsepower rear electric motor and 8.6 kgfm.

Apart from the Corolla Hybrid, the common version now has a Dynamic Force 1.5 engine with three cylinders of 120 horsepower and 14.8 kgfm, this engine being expected to equip the next generation of Yaris here.

The Corolla Sport lost the 1.2-liter four-cylinder engine with turbo and 116 horsepower, which left the scene in the Japanese model range, however, it maintains the Dynamic Force 2.0 with 170 horsepower and 20.5 kgfm.

This one has the 10-speed Direct Shift-CVT and the six-speed iMT manual, the 2023 Corolla goes from 1,990,000 yen or R$72,200 to 3,048,000 yen, or R$110,500.