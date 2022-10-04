22 new car models joined the exemption list for PCDs

more and more the disabled people are becoming aware of their rights in society. One of them is precisely access to cars with exemption for PCDs, which will eliminate car taxes. With this, a vehicle can leave up to 30% cheaper than it would without the discount. See here some of the models available for the exemption.

Read more: Jeep Renegade 2022 has version for PwD, exemption from IPI and bonuses

How to get exemption for being PCD?

Every person who has some type of disability, whether physical or intellectual, is entitled to this exemption. This will range from amputation or dysfunction of a limb to hearing impairments, back problems, cancer and more. Therefore, it is necessary to prove this condition by means of a medical report.

In addition, it is important and essential that the person with a disability also has a driver’s license (CNH), if the driver of the car is himself. In this situation, it will be necessary to go to the Detran according to the location and undergo a medical expertise to then generate the special CNH.

On the other hand, a person with a disability who does not know or cannot drive can also buy the car at a discount through a representative or legal guardian. In this way, even children can have access to this exemption. For this, you will need to enter the request on the websites of the Electronic Concession System for IPI or IOF Exemption.

Car Models for People with Disabilities

More and more new car models are available on the market to receive the exemption for people with disabilities. This is mainly due to the considerable increase in vehicle sales percentages for PCDs. Now, check out some of the recent models that made it onto this list: