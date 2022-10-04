3 key tips to save on Black Friday 2022

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Millions of Brazilians are facing a difficult financial situation this year, but they still want to get discounts on Black Friday. With this, it is important to know strategies to save and keep your bills up to date and not get into debt.

In this way, it is possible to take advantage of Black Friday to buy products on offer, given that this date is traditionally marked by low prices and promotions.

How to save on Black Friday?

Firstly, Black Friday is a traditionally North American date, however, it has a lot of strength in Brazil. Thus, this is a time at the end of the year when many offers appear in virtually every trade.

So, you have to be careful not to fall for false offers, that is, that look like discounts but are not in fact. Given these factors, experts are already separating some strategies to save on Black Friday in 2022.

So, check out tips to save this week of discounts:

How much to spend?

The best option is to set a spending ceiling for the discount week. This is because many people end up spending much more than planned and end up in debt. Thus, financial planning is essential to make the best use of promotions.

Shopping list

In addition to setting a spending limit, it’s important to know which items are priorities. Therefore, before the week of offers, objectives must be set and future purchases must be established.

To help with this list, there are sites that provide this feature, such as Amazon. Thus, by selecting everything that is a priority, it is possible, through the website, to monitor the situation and prices and compare them on the day of the promotion.

cashback

This tip is very important, considering that many people make purchases with high values ​​above R$ 2 thousand and end up losing the cashback opportunity. In these cases, it is always good to remember that some cards offer a part of the money back depending on the purchase.

But if this is not the case for your bank, you can look for specialized platforms such as AME or Méliuz.

