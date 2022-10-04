5 tips to clean the air fryer without ruining the appliance

The air fryer, or electric fryer as it is also known, has become one of the favorite appliances in Brazilian kitchens, ensuring ease and speed when preparing meals.

However, its continuous use can cause the accumulation of dirt that, at times, can damage the appliance throughout its useful life.

A lot of people still don’t know or have doubts about what they can or cannot do when cleaning the air fryer, so some tips are always valid.

To clean it safely, it is best to always follow the manufacturer’s guidelines and never put the main unit submerged in water.

For a thorough cleaning, if there is no specific guidance in the manual, you can scrub the inside of your fryer with a damp soft-bristled brush, a microfiber cloth and a little detergent.

To help you in this mission of leaving your air fryer clean and ready for the next use, we separate five tips.

1. Beware of non-stick bowls and baskets

Today, most electric fryers on the market have a bowl and basket with a non-stick coating — which helps the food not stick.

Do not clean these items with metallic kitchen utensils or abrasive cleaning materials: they can damage this coating.

If the basket and the vat, where the frying takes place, are not very dirty, use a neutral detergent and a blue sponge to avoid damaging them.

If you don’t have this sponge, you can use the traditional one, but only the yellow side, taking care not to scratch and damage the non-stick material.

If there is a lot of grease accumulated in the container, put hot water up to the edge, a few drops of neutral detergent, mix and let it act for about 15 minutes. Then wash in the sink, with the sponge, and rinse well.

2. Do not heat water in the air fryer to remove the ‘barnacle’

Surely you’ve heard that heating your air fryer with water or even empty makes cleaning easier and helps to get that “barnacle”. Well, you should never do that.

When you place the tub with water to heat in the electric fryer, the hot air that circulates in the device will spread the water, in addition to causing steam, which can burn the air fryer and lead to the total loss of the equipment. In this case, you lose the manufacturer’s warranty as it is considered misuse of the product.

In addition, the fryer can also overheat in an attempt to “cook” so much water, causing a fire.

3. Use the soft part of the sponge

The inside of the air fryer, where the basket in which the food is placed, requires a lot of care when cleaning because that is where the entire electrical mechanism of the appliance is.

Then, with a blue sponge —that special one for washing metallic and non-stick surfaces— or the yellow side of a traditional sponge, slightly moistened with two or three drops of neutral detergent, gently rub the area, taking care not to get water and soap into the holes there. existing.

Finish cleaning by wiping with a dry microfiber cloth.

It is worth remembering that it is very important to use a soft sponge to avoid scratches and thus keep your electric fryer looking like new for longer.

4. Can it go in the dishwasher? It’s the manufacturer who sends

Until recently, it was common to hear that you couldn’t put the air fryer tray to be cleaned in the dishwasher and that was true, as it could damage your electric fryer — especially if the basket was without a non-stick coating.

However, that has changed. With the evolution of air fryer models, several of them already come with an indication from the manufacturer saying that the basket — only this part — can be placed to be cleaned in the dishwasher without fear and without the risk of damaging the product.

When the procedure is done in this way, it is recommended that you soak the basket in water and detergent for about 5 minutes.

After that first step, just put the basket in the dishwasher, add your usual soap and start the heavy cycle.

It is worth explaining that washing can be done together with other items, such as glasses, plates and pans.

5. Has correct material for deep cleaning

For a thorough cleaning, if there is no specific guidance in the manual, you can scrub the inside of your fryer with a damp soft bristle brush, a microfiber cloth and a few drops of detergent.

It is necessary that the bristles of the brush are soft so that the product is not damaged or even cause scratches.

See five air fryer models that are worth having at home.

Air fryer Gourmet Black – Philco

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 716.00

Philco’s air fryer is one of the best and most complete on the market. She was the big winner of Tilt Lab Day. It has temperature control and timer of up to 60 minutes with automatic shutdown and sound signal. So you can even take a shower, without worrying if the food will burn.

Air fryer Viva (black edition) – Philips Walita

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 1,599.90

Are you married now or are you going to live alone? This model is for you as it is more compact and takes up little space. And if you’re practical and love oil-free fries or nuggets, enjoy because they’re ready in 15 minutes. And cleaning is easy. The basket and removable drawer are non-stick coated.

Air fryer Grand Family – Mondial

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 719.90

An unexpected visitor has arrived and you don’t know what to do? This air fryer makes food for up to four people. And you can have peace of mind while chatting with friends because it has an alarm when the food is ready and temperature control to keep your plate at the right point.

Air fryer AirFry Super – Arno

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 739.70

Want a quick snack before heading out? This air fryer bakes cheese bread in 20 minutes. With temperature and time adjustment, the fryer switches itself off as soon as the cheese bread is ready. And you can put the air fryer basket in the dishwasher. When I get back, everything will be clean.

Air fryer (white) – Midea

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 394.23

Are you thinking about the safety of children? This air fryer comes with a latch to release the basket and turns itself off if it is removed. The square base makes it fit more food (cooks up to four people). Oh, and no fear of dirt. It is made with non-stick material.

