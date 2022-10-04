7 options to pay for purchases and earn cashback

Through cashback services, part of the money spent can be recovered by the consumer to use in new purchases!

Through cashback services, part of the money spent on purchases can be recovered by the consumer. Today, several companies offer the service as a means of retaining the customer, who, in turn, can use the amount that is returned in other purchases.

7 options for cashback purchases

Check out, below, 7 options of companies that offer cashback.

love

Created in 2018 by Americanas SA, Ame is a financial platform that allows cashback to be used only at partner establishments, in order to build customer loyalty.

To make use of the service, Ame must be used as a means of payment for purchases from partners and products that offer cashback.

Ame cashback cannot be withdrawn or transferred. In this way, the balance can be used in physical stores of Americanas SA, in addition to websites and applications.

Ame also offers a gold Mastercard credit card with free annuity and cashback in some Americanas SA offers

Méliuz

To make the purchase with cashback, you must register on the platform, free of charge, through the website.

Through the Méliuz app or website, it is possible to start shopping with cashback at partner stores. And, through the browser extension, there is the possibility to activate cashback and use discount coupons directly on the partner website.

From R$ 20.00 accumulated, it is possible to redeem the amount to the customer’s account, through transfer to the bank account, Pix or use it in the application itself.

Méliuz also has a credit card with no annual fee with up to 2% cashback.

MyCashback

MyCashback has more than 300 thousand users and around 500 partner stores. Registration can be done free of charge through the website.

Through the application, the customer can start their purchases with cashback in partner stores. And, with the browser extension, the user receives an alert when there is a partnership with the visited website.

To recover the money, you need to accumulate at least R$ 50.00 to be able to withdraw through your bank account, PayPal or Pix.

Inter Bank

Banco Inter customers have access to cashback on their credit card and at the Inter Shop, a type of virtual mall with access to 827 partner establishments.

When making purchases at Inter Shop, the user has the cashback deposited immediately into the account. For purchases on partner sites, the return occurs 45 to 60 days after purchase. The amount can be used as the user wishes

On the Banco Inter credit card it is also possible to have cashback, only on the invoice amount.

Next Bank

At Next Shop, there are 60 partner stores, where Banco Next customers have their cashback deposited in their account within seven days.

Original Bank

Through the Original Store, Banco Original offers its customers cashback on purchases at more than 230 partners. Cashback is made in points, which can be converted into cash or invoice discount.

The Original also offers a credit card with percentage refunds that vary according to the card model.

Nubank

The Nubank customer who has the Ultravioleta card receives 1% of the value in every transaction, which is subject to 200% of the CDI. The amount can also be converted into miles in the Smiles program.

Image: StockStyle/shutterstock.com