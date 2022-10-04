Actress who was booed at the Oscars while playing Marlon Brando dies

Sacheen Littlefeather during an event in her honor promoted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, in Los Angeles, on the 17th. (photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP)

Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist and actress who was booed in 1973 for turning down an Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, has died at age 75, the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Sunday.

On Twitter, the Academy recalled a quote by Littlefeather: “When I am gone, always remember that every time you stand up for your truth, you will keep my voice and the voices of our nations and peoples.”

At the 1973 Oscars ceremony, the then president of the Native Americans went to a party in Los Angeles to represent Marlon Brando, nominated for a statuette for his portrayal of Don Corleone in “The Godfather”.

When announced his name as best actor, she took the stage and refused the statuette that Roger Moore, alongside Liv Ullmann, tried to give her.

The young Apache woman, then 26 years old, introduced herself to the public and explained the reason for her gesture.

Check out the video:

Speech

“I’m representing Marlon Brando tonight and he asked me to give a long speech, which I can’t read because of the weather, but I’ll be able to deliver it to the press later,” said the actress.

“He, regrettably, cannot accept such a generous award. And the reasons for this are the treatment of Native Americans today by the film and television industry in film reruns, and also with the recent events at Wounded Knee.”

She later recounted that, due to her act, veteran actor John Wayne (1907-1979) was ready to attack her and had to be restrained by six security guards.

Earlier this year, in the documentary “Sacheen: Breaking the Silence”, the actress gave details of the demonstration.

“It was the first time anyone had made a political statement at the Oscars. And it was the first Oscar ceremony to be broadcast via satellite to the entire world, so Marlon chose it. I didn’t have an evening dress, so Marlon told me to use my suede,” said Littlefeather.

The actress at the Oscars ceremony in 1973, when she was booed (photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Only this year the Academy sent an apology to the actress, nearly five decades later.

“The ill-treatment he suffered as a result of that statement was gratuitous and unjustified,” read an extract from the letter sent to Littlefeather by then-President of the Academy, David Rubin. “The emotional toll you experienced and the cost to your own career in our industry is irreparable.”

“For a long time, the courage you showed went unrecognized. For that we offer our deepest apologies and sincere admiration,” it added.

patience

“Regarding the Academy’s apology, we indigenous people are very patient people, it’s only been 50 years!”, reacted the indigenous activist. “We need to keep our sense of humor about it at all times. It’s our method of survival. It’s deeply encouraging to see how much has changed since I didn’t accept the Oscar.”

The Academy has taken steps to address accusations of lack of racial diversity in recent years. In 2019, “The Last of the Mohicans” star Wes Studi became the first Native American actor to receive a lifetime Oscar.

Littlefeather participated in the films “Shoot the sun down” (1978), “Winter Falco” (1975), “Johnny Firecloud” (1975), “Freebie and the bean” (1974), “The Trial of Billy Jack” ( 1974), “The Laughing Policeman” (1973) and “Crime Counselor” (1973).