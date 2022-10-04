After voting, Gil loses followers and Gleici says: “Since 2018”

Gil do Vigor in “Mais Você” and Gleici Damasceno in “No Limite”. (Photo: Publicity/Globo)

Gil do Vigor and Gleici Damasceno vent about the loss of followers after voting

Economist says he lost 400,000 fans on his Instagram profile

The former BBB recalled how she has lost followers since 2018, the year of Bolsonaro’s election

After Boca Rosa and Bruna Marquezine spoke about the consequences of declaring political positioning on social networks, the wave of loss of followers also hit Gil do Vigor and Gleici Damasceno. both support the candidacy of Luiz Inácio da Silva (PT) for the presidency.

The “BBB18” champion used her Twitter to vent about some celebrities who are now discovering what she has been through four years ago, when Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was elected president in a polarization against Fernando Haddad (PT).

“Some people discovering that by positioning themselves politically they can lose a lot of followers, I stopped gaining and lost many since 2018, at first I was feeling really bad, but we gained some very nice ones too and a clear conscience,” she wrote.

Upon seeing Gleici’s publication, former BBB Gil do Vigor also commented on the matter, saying that he does not regret having declared his vote. “I’ve already lost 400 thousand followers since my political position. But I don’t regret it and in fact, I even feel free to express myself. I think we need to live with those who respect us and respect our ideals”, he published.

On the same day, Marquezine exposed one of the numerous attacks he is suffering after declaring support for former President Lula (PT). “Promise that if Lula wins, you’ll kill yourself. Then I vote [nele]”, wrote an internet user, who still made a montage of the actress holding a gun. “Look how beautiful, people. And long live humanity, empathy, kindness and respect,” she countered.

Names like João Figueiredo, singer and husband of Sasha Meneghel, and comedian Carlinhos Maia also went through similar situations. Whindersson Nunes even exposed cases of xenophobia after defending the northeast region against statements by prejudiced voters.

