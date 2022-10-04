‘Afternoon Session’ on TV Globo: see the films of the week from October 3rd to 7th | pop

Let’s start another month with a golden key? ✨ So glue with the “Afternoon Session” that is success! Check out the movies that will be shown this week. 👇
A young man who dreams of being a respected journalist ends up working at the most prestigious fashion magazine in the US where he has to deal with his demanding boss.
Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ — Photo: Reproduction/IMDB
📅 Tuesday, 10/4/2022
‘Four Lives of a Dog’
A dog dies and reincarnates several times on earth, always with the dream of meeting its first owner, Ethan, his greatest friend and the great love of his life.
Dennis Quaid in ‘Four Lives of a Dog’ — Photo: Reproduction / IMDb
📅 Wednesday, 10/5/2022
Carl decides to go to a self-help cult, which is based on saying yes to whatever happens to him or is offered. From there, his life starts to change.
Jim Carrey, Danny Masterson and Bradley Cooper in ‘Yes Sir’ – Photo: Reproduction / IMDb
📅 Thursday, 10/6/2022
Nick, a one-armed MMA fighter, gets the rare chance to fight for the featherweight championship.
Cody Christian in ‘A Chance to Fight’ — Photo: Playback / IMDb
📅 Friday, 10/7/2022
Lee and Carter go to Hong Kong for a vacation. When they arrive, a bomb explodes at the American Embassy killing two undercover agents.
American comedy ‘Rush Hour 2’ — Photo: Reproduction / IMDb