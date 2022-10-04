‘Afternoon Session’ on TV Globo: see the films of the week from October 3rd to 7th | pop

Let’s start another month with a golden key? ✨ So glue with the “Afternoon Session” that is success! Check out the movies that will be shown this week. 👇

A young man who dreams of being a respected journalist ends up working at the most prestigious fashion magazine in the US where he has to deal with his demanding boss.

1 of 5 Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ — Photo: Reproduction/IMDB Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ — Photo: Reproduction/IMDB

📅 Tuesday, 10/4/2022

‘Four Lives of a Dog’

A dog dies and reincarnates several times on earth, always with the dream of meeting its first owner, Ethan, his greatest friend and the great love of his life.

2 of 5 Dennis Quaid in ‘Four Lives of a Dog’ — Photo: Playback/IMDb Dennis Quaid in ‘Four Lives of a Dog’ — Photo: Reproduction / IMDb

📅 Wednesday, 10/5/2022

Carl decides to go to a self-help cult, which is based on saying yes to whatever happens to him or is offered. From there, his life starts to change.

3 of 5 Jim Carrey, Danny Masterson and Bradley Cooper in ‘Yes Sir’ — Photo: Reproduction / IMDb Jim Carrey, Danny Masterson and Bradley Cooper in ‘Yes Sir’ – Photo: Reproduction / IMDb

📅 Thursday, 10/6/2022

Nick, a one-armed MMA fighter, gets the rare chance to fight for the featherweight championship.

4 of 5 Cody Christian in ‘A Chance to Fight’ — Photo: Playback/IMDb Cody Christian in ‘A Chance to Fight’ — Photo: Playback / IMDb

📅 Friday, 10/7/2022

Lee and Carter go to Hong Kong for a vacation. When they arrive, a bomb explodes at the American Embassy killing two undercover agents.