Alcione celebrates 50 years of career with 13 free concerts in Rio | Fun

Alcione will celebrate 50 years of career with free concertsPhoto: Marcos Hermes

Published 10/03/2022 17:05 | Updated 10/03/2022 17:08

Rio – Alcione completes 50 years of career this year and to celebrate the artist, she will perform 13 free concerts in the North and West of Rio. Starting on October 6th, the tour is sponsored by the City of Rio, through the Municipal Department of Culture, and will have an extra session as a counterpart at Sala Baden Powell, in Copacabana. The other presentations will take place in the tarpaulins, arenas and arenas located in the suburbs of the city.

A call will be opened for local artists to sing with Alcione on the date of the performance in her neighborhood. The initiative is from the Municipal Department of Culture, in partnership with the Marrom team, and will select one artist per show and offer an allowance of R$ 2,500. The singer takes the stage accompanied by her inseparable Banda do Sol. A mini documentary will be produced during the tour reporting part of the singer’s history and then it will be made available on Youtube with free access.

half a century of career

Owner of an unmistakable voice, 42 albums and a Latin Grammy, Alcione is responsible for great hits, among them, “Meu ébano”, “Strange madness”, “Entidade”, “You turn my head (it makes me crazy)” and “Don’t let samba die”. Born in São Luís do Maranhão, the singer joined the emblematic Clube do Samba alongside names such as Dona Ivone Lara, Clementina de Jesus, Martinho da Vila, Paulinho da Viola and Clara Nunes.

Mangueirense, Alcione arrived at the samba school in Madureira in 1974, and together with the green and pink association founded Mangueira do Amanhã, a samba school with a social project, aimed at children and adolescents between 5 and 17 years old. A lover of revelry, the artist was honored at the São Paulo Carnival, in 2018. With the theme “A Voz Marrom que não Deixa o Samba Morrer”, Mocidade Alegre won the runner-up by portraying the importance of Alcione in Brazilian samba.

OCTOBER



10/13 Renato Russo Cultural Canvas – Ilha do Governador

10/20 Areninha Hermeto Pascoal – Bangu

10/26 Areninha Gilberto Gil – Realengo

12/07 Fernando Torres Arena – Madureira

12/08 Abelardo Barbosa Arena (Chacrinha) – Pedra de Guaratiba

12/21 Herbert Vianna Cultural Canvas – Maré

12/22 Baden Powell Room – Copacabana

JANUARY

06/01 Jacob do Bandolim Cultural Canvas – Jacarepaguá

07/01 João Bosco Cultural Canvas – Vista Alegre

01/20 Jovelina Black Pearl Arena – Pavuna