Alcione celebrates 50 years of career with 13 free concerts in Rio | Fun

Alcione will celebrate 50 years of career with free concertsPhoto: Marcos Hermes
Published 10/03/2022 17:05 | Updated 10/03/2022 17:08
Rio – Alcione completes 50 years of career this year and to celebrate the artist, she will perform 13 free concerts in the North and West of Rio. Starting on October 6th, the tour is sponsored by the City of Rio, through the Municipal Department of Culture, and will have an extra session as a counterpart at Sala Baden Powell, in Copacabana. The other presentations will take place in the tarpaulins, arenas and arenas located in the suburbs of the city.
half a century of career
Owner of an unmistakable voice, 42 albums and a Latin Grammy, Alcione is responsible for great hits, among them, “Meu ébano”, “Strange madness”, “Entidade”, “You turn my head (it makes me crazy)” and “Don’t let samba die”. Born in São Luís do Maranhão, the singer joined the emblematic Clube do Samba alongside names such as Dona Ivone Lara, Clementina de Jesus, Martinho da Vila, Paulinho da Viola and Clara Nunes.
Mangueirense, Alcione arrived at the samba school in Madureira in 1974, and together with the green and pink association founded Mangueira do Amanhã, a samba school with a social project, aimed at children and adolescents between 5 and 17 years old. A lover of revelry, the artist was honored at the São Paulo Carnival, in 2018. With the theme “A Voz Marrom que não Deixa o Samba Morrer”, Mocidade Alegre won the runner-up by portraying the importance of Alcione in Brazilian samba.
OCTOBER
10/13 Renato Russo Cultural Canvas – Ilha do Governador
10/20 Areninha Hermeto Pascoal – Bangu
10/26 Areninha Gilberto Gil – Realengo
10/28 Arena Dicro – Penha
NOVEMBER
11/18 Carlos Zéfiro Cultural Canvas – Anchieta
DECEMBER
12/07 Fernando Torres Arena – Madureira
12/08 Abelardo Barbosa Arena (Chacrinha) – Pedra de Guaratiba
12/21 Herbert Vianna Cultural Canvas – Maré
12/22 Baden Powell Room – Copacabana
JANUARY
06/01 Jacob do Bandolim Cultural Canvas – Jacarepaguá
07/01 João Bosco Cultural Canvas – Vista Alegre
01/20 Jovelina Black Pearl Arena – Pavuna