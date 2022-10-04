Alderman turned off became the biggest phenomenon on the right

At the age of 26, Nikolas Ferreira (PL) was the most voted federal deputy in the entire country in the 2022 elections and broke the record for the parliamentarian with the most votes in the history of Minas Gerais, with almost 1.5 million votes. The leader of this ranking before in Minas was Patrus Ananias, who had around 520,000 voters in 2002.

The number of Nikolas is about five times that of the second place — and his personal opponent — in the state, federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG), who reached almost 240,000 votes.

Nikolas was in his first term as councilor, being the second most voted in the history of Belo Horizonte, with almost 30 thousand votes, a number much lower than his current vote.

Graduated in law from PUC Minas and openly against everything he considers progressive (feminism, combating racism, rights of the LGBTQIA+ population, vaccination, among others), Nikolas coordinates the Direita Minas movement, which is spread across the state.

Always involved in controversies and extremely connected to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), his popularity grew on social media during the pandemic, when he took a stand against the vaccine, the use of masks, social isolation and the closing of non-essential services. Despite this, he said he took the first dose of the immunizer to travel to Europe.

Despite the thunderous vote, Nikolas did not perform well in the City Council. Its main project concerns the prohibition of neutral language in schools and is in progress.

And, together with other councilors, he created the law establishing “Entrepreneurship and Notions of Law and Citizenship” as a theme in integral education schools, in addition to changing the name of Parque das Mangabeiras to Parque das Mangabeiras Maurício Campos. The honoree is a former deputy linked to the military dictatorship and now deceased.

Power in networks

If acting as a councilor does not attract attention, social networks are the main focus of the new deputy, with constant offenses against minorities, criticism of human rights and posts defending the possession and carrying of weapons, criticism of STF ministers (Supremo Federal Court). ), to gender and leftist ideologies.

He accumulates 3.4 million followers on Instagram alone. On the other networks, the success is repeated: 1.8 million on TikTok, more than 1 million on Twitter and Youtube, and 4,300 subscribers on Telegram.

A fan of Olavo de Carvalho, Nikolas combines the provocative tone used by members of the MBL (Movimento Brasil Livre) with the complete ideological alignment with Jair Bolsonaro. Like the president, he criticizes opponents and speaks directly to his allies, who insist on spreading everything that Nikolas says as the absolute truth and the only possible version of the facts.

Being very present in all social networks and communication apps, Nikolas speaks and appeals to the right of all ages. In addition, he makes a point of being present in all acts carried out by this political spectrum, whether asking for the closure of the STF and the return of the dictatorship, or supporting Jair Bolsonaro. Often the guidelines even get mixed up.

In addition, the expressive vote shows the alignment of the Minas Gerais right, which organized the election around him and Bruno Engler, who was elected the most voted state deputy in Minas Gerais, ensuring that they got more seats for allies in their respective legislative houses. .

On the eve of the election, Bolsonaro and Nikolas did a live, where they exchanged requests for votes. The strategy seems to have worked, at least for Nikolas, who is now Jair’s main electoral leader for the second round in Minas Gerais. According to historical data, Minas usually decides the elections.