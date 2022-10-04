Alex and Thomaz analyze Tiago’s ‘drunk’

Thomaz Costa and Alex Gallete analyzed Tiago Ramos, a pawn from “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) who has already threatened to quit the program twice. For Thomaz and Alex, this could be part of Tiago’s “game” to excel on the show.

“You can’t cry and say: ‘Oh, it’s the drink’. So don’t drink! Every Friday [dia de festa] Are you going to do that?” Alex asked.

“But really, it’s something strange that happens. I think it’s something spiritual. Down there, he’s walking to go there [pular a cerca], I said: ‘James, in the name of Jesus’. And he: ‘Jesus is the ****! Here is the devil!'”, said Thomaz.

“It’s obvious that drinking intensifies. But I think that’s part of the game. If he goes to a farm and comes back, I think it will intensify. Do you know why? Yesterday, when he came to thank everyone, he said: ‘Man, this must be a lot out there, right? When I was coming down, all the cameras were looking at me.’ So he has the notion, it’s a game “, opined Alex.

“But do you know what it is? Every time we’re talking about something, he stays quiet. He doesn’t speak, he doesn’t take a stand. Because he says: ‘I don’t like to talk about things I don’t know’. to see that he doesn’t know a lot, he doesn’t have much content in his head about life for him to comment, talk. He only talks about travel, games, etc. and he can’t understand. Because he’s never been on TV, he’s never been on the internet and doesn’t know anything about things. So I think that’s a way he found to appear”, pointed out the former “Carousel”.

