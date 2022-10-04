Aline Gotschalg has vocal cord paresis after cancer

Aline Gotschalg, 31, said tonight that she has partial paresis in her right vocal cord. The diagnosis received comes after surgery to remove the breast cancer. thyroidheld in August.

In a long outburst on Instagram, the former BBB spoke about the diagnosis of breast cancer. thyroid in May of this year. After almost two months since the surgery, she underwent an endoscopy, which confirmed an erosive gastritis of the antrum, and later she began to experience a vocal alteration.

“I didn’t give it much importance because I thought it could be an effect of the exam or a reflux of gastritis. I thought that soon it would get better”, he said.

Days passed and she did not improve. She said that she even shared with her followers on Instagram some anxiety attacks, caused by the fact that she lost her voice.

“I went to excellent doctors, did tests, took medication, steroid injections prescribed by one of the doctors and nothing. Absolutely nothing made my voice come back or show any sign of improvement,” he said.

She said she was desperate to lose her voice overnight, mainly because she works with her voice and is her work tool. “Within a week, I couldn’t communicate anymore. I didn’t have any strength to speak. I even thought it might be emotional, because as it preceded my trip to Paris, until then I would do Fashion Week, it was a super intense week, full of little problems to solve and I absorb everything a lot”.

The former BBB continued and said that Fernando Medeiros, her husband and also former BBB, always says that she should care less, but she had been stressed for weeks. “I really did everything I could to improve my voice, even a little bit, so that I could communicate during the trip,” she said.

About a day before the trip, Aline saw that there was no way out and had to cancel the trip. “It hurt a lot. It took months of work and several people involved. (…) The truth is that we have absolutely no control over anything. We make plans, but only God knows everything and everything”, he said.

After this problem, she decided to step away from social media to focus 100% on her. “It was my top priority to take care of my voice and my emotions. (…) After some more tests, we finally had a diagnosis. The reason my voice suddenly disappeared and that was what I was looking for and wanted to know the most. all these days,” he said.

According to her, it is not a complete paralysis, but her right vocal cord no longer closes to the point of meeting the left. “For us to be able to speak, the two vocal cords need to meet and vibrate to make sound. And that’s why my voice got / is like this”, she highlighted.

For this, she has been treated with a speech therapist every day, because in her case it is necessary to do a very intense follow-up so that she can reverse this situation, without needing a surgical intervention.

“The treatment is a slower process, but I’m taking care of myself, making an effort and dedicating myself 100% to be able to reverse this paresis and have a positive result only with speech therapy. I believe it will work!”, he said.

In another excerpt, she said that speaking is still too much of an effort for her at this point. “I lack a lot of air and I can’t abuse it”, she wrote to justify the text.

“All this happened because of the thyroidectomy surgery. And it’s common for this to happen after the surgery. “It’s not normal for this to happen so long later. Anyway, just having a diagnosis gave me immense relief. I managed to have peace,” he concluded.

Cancer

In August, the influencer told her Instagram followers today that she was cured of thyroid cancer.

“Thyroid cancer. Receiving this diagnosis was not easy. I was very afraid and I confess that it was difficult days here. But now, I am just grateful! I lived an experience that justifies my faith and I could not fail to share it with you”, began Aline, in a publication made on her Instagram.

“I had never had a thyroid ultrasound exam before and I heard a voice (how can I not believe we have our Guardian Angel?) to perform it along with all my other periodic exams, very important for preventive disease control, especially the quieter ones. And that’s when we discovered a malignant thyroid tumor. I’m grateful that I discovered it early. Early diagnosis saves lives!” she continued.

Thyroid cancer is a disease that is often silent and affects three times more women than men, especially those between 20 and 65 years old. So I would like to leave here an alert for all of you to take care of yourselves. Do periodic exams and always be mindful of your health! This was another trial of God in my life. Aline Gotschalg

Afterwards, Aline thanked the doctors and her family.

“Gratitude to my doctors, who were true angels throughout the process. I also thank my incredible family and my precious friends for being with me at all times, covering me with affection and emotional support. I needed to experience everything, understand and strengthen myself first before sharing it with you. I hope you understand me”, continued the influencer.

“This was the moment I most wanted in recent years. I am alive and cured”, concluded Aline.