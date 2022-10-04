Amazon’s new Kindle will come with a magnetic pen and other news

Anyone who likes to read has certainly heard about the Kindle. It is a tablet for reading the brand amazon, where you can buy books and have them all at your fingertips, whenever you want, within your library. However, Amazon decided to go further this time, bringing to market the Kindle Scribe, the first in which it will be possible to read and also write.

During its annual event, held last Wednesday (28), Amazon presented its new products and services for the Echo, Fire TV and Blink devices to the audience. At the same event, the brand presented the Kindle Scribe, its first release, in which, in addition to reading, it is also possible to write. The new Kindle comes with a magnetic pen and support for creating virtual notebooks, lists and notes in one place.

The device has a 10.2-inch display with 300 ppi (high pixel density present). It brings with it a matte visual finish and 35 LED lighting with integrated temperature adjustment. Amazon vice president Kevin Keith said the Kindle Scribe is the best the brand has ever done, where the writing looks like it was done on real paper.

“It’s inspired by Kindle customers who have added billions of notes and highlights to books over the years, and it’s also ideal for reviewing and bookmarking documents, managing your to-do list, or scribbling on a big idea. Plus, it offers all the Kindle benefits customers know and love — millions of books on demand, adjustable fonts, premium reading features, and weeks and weeks of battery life — with the benefit of a big, beautiful display.” said.

Kindle Scribe also guarantees “months” of battery life and a textured screen similar to the experience of writing on a real craft sheet. There is also the possibility to customize your notebooks and create notes for your notes, in a kind of planner. It comes with two stylus options: the Basic Pen and the Premium Pen, both of which are battery-free and magnetically stick to the device. The difference between them is that the Premium comes with an eraser on the opposite end and a shortcut button for changing sizes and markers.

It will also be possible, through sticky and floating notes, to write in PDF documents. And finally, Kindle Scribe will integrate with Word, which will give the user the possibility to send Microsoft documents to Kindle more quickly.

The launch should happen soon and will come with a suggested price of US$ 339 (converting to real, it’s R$ 1,800) and storage options of 16GB, 32GB or 64GB. At an additional cost, you can secure your Premium Pen. In Brazil, there is still no release forecast for Kindle Scribe, nor how much it will cost.