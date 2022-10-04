American bank launches new ETFs on the Brazilian stock exchange

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

JP Morgan Asset Management began trading 16 BDRs of ETFs on the Brazilian stock exchange last Thursday (29). According to B3, the new investments allow access to several global markets, such as Japan, the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Therefore, through these new investments on the Brazilian stock exchange, investors can still have access to different sectors such as international stocks, value stocks and growth in the American market.

ETF BDRs

In summary, ETF BDRs are receipts issued in Brazil. These investments are based on shares in ETFs, which are investment funds linked to international indices. Thus, when acquiring these assets, investors trade directly on the Brazilian stock exchange, without the need to open an account outside the country.

According to Juca Andrade, Vice President of Products and Customers at B3, the expansion of the availability of ETF BDRs “is great news for investors who want to diversify their portfolio”.

The reason is that this “expands its access to the international market, bringing new segments to the shelf of available products”.

Giuliano De Marchi, CEO for JP Morgan Asset Management in Latin America, says the institution’s idea is to provide investors with new ways to implement global diversification. And, with that, reduce risks and increase portfolio results.

“They are even efficient solutions for allocations made by local resource managers”, points out the executive.

Profile of investors on the Brazilian stock exchange

According to data from B3, most investors enter the stock market under the age of 40. Thus, in the second quarter of 2022 alone, 11% of the stock market’s investors are up to 24 years old and another 50% are between 25 and 39 years old.

Regarding the regions, North and Northeast were the ones that had the most new investors in the period. However, the Southeast has the largest number of investors, with 2.5 million CPFs. However, this is the region that presented the lowest relative growth in the comparison between 2018 and 2022, an increase of +435%.

Therefore, the highlight for the growth of the regions is in the North, with an increase of 1,103% of new investors, and in the Northeast, with a growth of 806% of new CPFs.

