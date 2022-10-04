Analysis: Palmeiras enters automatic mode and “eliminates” three rounds of the Brasileirão | palm trees

If in practice there are still nine rounds left for the end of the Brasileirão, the Palmeiras allow themselves to reduce the countdown to this season’s title by three games. With the current difference of ten points to the second place, Verdão can confirm the achievement in the 35th round.

Best moments: Botafogo 1 x 3 Palmeiras for the 29th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Even if the well-rehearsed speech between Abel Ferreira and the players is focused on the remaining “nine finals”, it is unlikely to imagine that the championship will open until the last round. Even the most pessimistic of fans gives themselves the right to take advantage of the slack built up by a team that has plenty of regularity and efficiency.

1 of 3 Goal by Mayke in Botafogo x Palmeiras — Photo: Alexandre Durão Mayke’s goal in Botafogo x Palmeiras — Photo: Alexandre Durão

In Rio de Janeiro, the posture of Palmeiras at the beginning was leader and the best visitor of the Brasileirão from the first minutes. Unbeaten away from home, Abel Ferreira’s team sought to impose its rhythm with plays from the sides and the speed – and disposition – of Rony in charge of the attack.

After Zé Rafael hit the post and Rony took danger with a header, Botafogo even opened the scoring with a kick from outside the area, but even that didn’t take away Palmeira’s control. Gustavo Scarpa’s goals, in penalty kick, and Mayke were answers that didn’t take long to put Verdão in the lead of the confrontation once again.

The improvised right-back again in the offensive sector is just one more proof of the great work of Abel Ferreira’s coaching staff. Mayke not only formed a good team with Marcos Rocha in defense, but also had the freedom to be decisive in attack.

2 of 3 Palmeiras players party in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras Palmeiras players party in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras

Increasingly lighter and more confident, Verdão reached the third goal in the second stage, with good movement in the attack that ended with a submission by Dudu. Not even the expulsion of Zé Rafael disturbed the plans of the Palmeiras and was able to put Botafogo back in the game.

In addition to the victory, Palmeiras showed that it is not just a team with 11 players on the field. Or ten, as has often happened, or even nine athletes. Verdão is a group very well led by Abel Ferreira who, despite being reduced and lacking, has been in the Brazilian Championship for some time.

On Thursday, against Coritiba, at Allianz Parque, they can keep the distance to their rivals or have even more left in the automatic mode of adding points and walking towards the national title.

