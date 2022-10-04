“And the xenophobic attacks just continue”; Juliette returns to denounce prejudice on social networks and asks for awareness

Juliette became a symbol of the Northeast after passing through the BBB 21 and singer became a spokesperson for some pertinent issues such as politics, prejudice and representation. This week, the voice of baby took to social media to denounce the xenophobic attacks that still persist in DMs from their official profiles.

It is worth remembering that the artist had already spoken about the subject and declared that she was always the subject of comments due to her strong northeastern accent. For those who don’t know, Juliette it’s natural to Campina Grande (PA) and strong regionalism has contributed to the rise of the millionaire in recent years.

“And the xenophobic attacks just continue. Excellent opportunity to reflect how strong this is still in our society”, declared the artist. It is important to mention that previously, Juliette had already commented on the pressure he receives to neutralize his accent.

“The first thing a person said was: ‘I just wanted to ask you something, is there a way to neutralize your accent?’. At the time, I froze, but I’m already calloused. I replied like this: ‘there is no way I can neutralize it because there is no neutral accent’. There is no standard. I am not a actress, I am a person and I don’t need to change who I am. I’m in the media for who I am and not for a role I play“, said.