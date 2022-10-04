Arias trains in the re-presentation of Fluminense and doesn’t worry; Nino should return against Atlético-GO | fluminense

Replaced in the final stretch of the 2-0 defeat against Atlético-MG after lying on the pitch with leg pain, Jhon Arias trained normally with his teammates from Fluminense this Monday, the date of the group’s re-presentation at CT Carlos Castilho.

One of the team’s highlights of the season, the Colombian underwent examinations after the team’s day off and is doing well.

Another novelty in the team’s activities was defender Nino, who was left out of the match against Galo as a precaution after having felt a muscle discomfort against Juventude. The trend is that the two face Atlético-GO this Wednesday.

Despite being able to probably count on Arias and Nino, Fluminense has a certain low to face the Dragon in Goiânia. Defender Manoel received the red card at Mineirão and is out of the match due to automatic suspension.

With a vacancy in the defensive sector, Diniz will have to choose to keep Felipe Melo in the sector, as happened in the last two games, or give opportunities to David Braz or David Duarte.

Fluminense continues with 51 points in the leaderboard and has fallen to third place – Inter beat Santos and reached 53 points. Next Wednesday, Flu will go to Antônio Accioly to face Atlético-GO, at 7pm. The game is valid for the 30th round of the Brasileirão.

