At 26, the most voted federal deputy in the country is against the left, feminism and ‘gender ideology’

A young ally of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is the most voted federal deputy in the country. Running for the post from Minas Gerais, the influencer Nikolas Ferreira, 26, won 1,492,047 million votes, according to the Superior Electoral Court.

Nikolas was elected councilor in Belo Horizonte in 2020, by PRTB, and on the City Council’s website he describes himself as ‘Christian, conservative and defender of the family’.

In his description on the website, the parliamentarian, who graduated in Law from PUC Minas, claims to have been harassed several times at the college due to their positions against the left, feminism and gender ideology.

He also defended the reformulation of municipal school curricula, claiming that students from poor communities are the biggest victims of ideological indoctrination.

After Nikolas, the second most voted federal deputy in the country is Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), in São Paulo. With 100% of the sections cleared in the state, he received 1,001,472 wishes.