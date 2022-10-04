At 91, Silvio Santos explains his absence from TV: “I was lazy”







Patricia Abravanel and Silvio Santos Photo: SBT

Silvio Santos, 91 years old, commented on Sunday, 02, the reason for his departure from television. The last time he was in the studios of SBT it was April 2022 but soon left. Rumors about his health became frequent after that, but he denied it.

“No, no [estava com problema na voz]. I was really lazy, I was too lazy to record”, said the presenter, to Roger Turchetti, after leaving the electoral college where he voted, in Sao Paulo.

Asked about the changes that the ‘Silvio Santos Program‘ was submitted in recent months, he points out not to have realized.

“I didn’t notice, but if the boys [do balé masculino] are beautiful I will like it. I don’t have any prejudice, it doesn’t matter whether it’s boys or girls, it’s okay,” he said.

Patricia Abravanelwho was with his father, commented on the changes in program.

“It’s the same thing, just different. A little thing changed here, another there, because my father is very unique and there are many things that only work for him. He had to adapt it to my way”, said Silvio Santos.

