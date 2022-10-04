Bahia ends preparation and has doubt in attack for the round



Source: Rafael Machaddo / EC Bahia

Bahia’s preparations ended on Monday morning (3), on coach Eduardo Barroca’s second day of work to face Grêmio Novorizontino.

Once again working at the Ponte Preta CT, in Campinas, the players participated in tactical training under the command of the new technical commission.

In addition to the collective that defined the starting lineup, Barroca also worked the group on set pieces. There was also practice of front-kick and penalty kicks.

Doubt in the attack

As already anticipated by ecbahia.com in recent days, striker Davó is doubtful after feeling a muscle discomfort against Chapecoense.

He hasn’t trained with the ball since Friday’s game and must be confirmed as an absence.

With that, the spot in the attack is disputed by players like Rodallega, Igor Torres and Copete.

embezzlement

Ytalo, Danilo Fernandes and Matheus Bahia are still out for physical reasons. Everton is suspended.

possible lineup

With only two days of work, it would be unlikely that coach Eduardo Barroca would make any big changes in relation to last Friday’s game.

Also, the tricolor cast is not known for its depth. That is, any trainer is restricted to the few options available.

A possible team for the debut of Barroca has: Matthew Claus; Marcinho, Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Luiz Henrique; Patrick (Rezende), Mugni, Daniel and Goulart; Alligator and Rodallega (Igor or Copete).

Novorizontino and Bahia will duel at 21:30 this Tuesday (4). The official lineup will be released one hour before the ball rolls and will be published on ecbahia.com.

And you, fans, how do you think Barroca will climb Bahia? Leave your comment.