Banco Inter will pay THIS amount to its users for the Application: see how to earn

Banco Inter is offering its customers the Refer and Win Promotion, where bank customers can refer Inter to their friends and earn R$10 in cashback for each friend who opens an account at Bankand can receive up to R$1,000.

The promotion started on August 31 and will continue until the end of 2022, offering cashback for the customer to spend on their purchases within the Shopping Center in the Inter app, that is, the customer will not receive money, they will receive the amount in discounts on purchases at Shopping Inter, check out how to participate:

1. Open the ;

2. Find the option Refer and Earn on the home screen;

on the home screen; 3. On the next screen, click Indicate to open an account at Inter;

4. Click the orange button to Refer Friends;

5. You will see a referral code. Copy and share with your friends!

At the end of the account opening process, after the password creation screen, the code will be requested. extra cashback accumulated in the super app.

Advantages of Banco Inter

To earn cashback, you need to convince your friend to open an account at Banco Inter, so the bank argues that by referring friends, they can also enjoy the numerous advantages of being an Inter customer:

Free PF and PJ Digital Account;

Withdrawal without fee;

no annuity;





Cash back purchases;

with cashback;

Shopping within the App;

A complete platform for

In addition to earning cashback, of course.

In addition, Banco Inter also argues that it offers credit, cell phone plan, insurance, financing and much more, all without having to use another app, so it’s worth using these reasons when trying to earn cashback.