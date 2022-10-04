Banco Inter will pay THIS amount to its users for the Application: see how to earn

Yadunandan Singh 2 days ago Business Comments Off on Banco Inter will pay THIS amount to its users for the Application: see how to earn 3 Views

Banco Inter is offering its customers the Refer and Win Promotion, where bank customers can refer Inter to their friends and earn R$10 in cashback for each friend who opens an account at Bankand can receive up to R$1,000.

The promotion started on August 31 and will continue until the end of 2022, offering cashback for the customer to spend on their purchases within the Shopping Center in the Inter app, that is, the customer will not receive money, they will receive the amount in discounts on purchases at Shopping Inter, check out how to participate:

  • 1. Open the ;
  • 2. Find the option Refer and Earn on the home screen;
  • 3. On the next screen, click Indicate to open an account at Inter;
  • 4. Click the orange button to Refer Friends;
  • 5. You will see a referral code. Copy and share with your friends!

At the end of the account opening process, after the password creation screen, the code will be requested. extra cashback accumulated in the super app.

Advantages of Banco Inter

To earn cashback, you need to convince your friend to open an account at Banco Inter, so the bank argues that by referring friends, they can also enjoy the numerous advantages of being an Inter customer:

  • Free PF and PJ Digital Account;
  • Withdrawal without fee;
  • no annuity;
  • Cash back purchases;
  • with cashback;
  • Shopping within the App;
  • A complete platform for
  • In addition to earning cashback, of course.

In addition, Banco Inter also argues that it offers credit, cell phone plan, insurance, financing and much more, all without having to use another app, so it’s worth using these reasons when trying to earn cashback.

Tags

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Brazilian withdraws BRL 91 billion from savings by September, more than in any full year since 1995

Brazilians are running away from savings. This year, between January and September, more than R$ …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved