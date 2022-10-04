Beatriz Segall shocked in life by leaving inheritance to driver

Find out how Beatriz Segall’s fortune was divided after her death

The actress Beatriz Segall (1926-2018) marked Brazilian dramaturgy with her imposing way of acting, but, without a doubt, she was the villain Odete Roitman from the soap opera “Vale Tudo” (1988) by Gilberto Braga, which the veteran marked her existence forever in the history of television.

Unfortunately, Beatriz Segall died in September 2018, victim of a respiratory complication at the age of 92. Despite the mourning that took place on the theatrical stages and on the broadcaster that most acted in her life, the Globewhat drew attention after her death was the famous’s divided inheritance.

The division of goods Beatriz Segall was left in a will, which she legalized during her lifetime with her lawyer. And, surprisingly, a great recipient of her affection and consideration was her driver, Adilson Ricardo Leite, who received a brand new car and a large amount of money, stipulated by the heirs.

In the actress’ will, the vehicle for its driver was described as follows: “zero 0 km car, four doors, air conditioning, electric windows, electric locks, hydraulic steering, among other options”, detailed in great detail how it should be deliver the ‘gift’ to the employee.

the grandson of Beatriz Segall, João Segall, renowned film director, revealed that the artist’s driver worked for her for more than 15 years. From a mere employee, he became a great friend and “faithful squire”.

In the last years of the famous’s life, it was Adílson Ricardo Leite who took care of everything, including the bureaucratic matters that were up to the actress, that is, she was more than fair in leaving a slice of her inheritance to her faithful friend and employee.

ASSETS DIVISION

But the will of Beatriz Segall it was not just about her driver, but about other important names in the veteran’s life: Andres dos Santos Junior and José Paulo Ficks, close friends of the eternal Odete Roitman.

The inheritance of the painting “Caipiras na Neblina”, by the modernist painter Lasar Segall, father of her only husband, Maurício, was left to her friends mentioned in her will.

Beatriz Segall he had three children in his only marriage: Sergio de Toledo Segall, Mario Lasar Segall and Paulo de Toledo Segall. The division of assets acquired in life by the actress were divided into three halves equal to the children, her direct heirs by blood, as determined by law.