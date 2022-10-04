Beth Carvalho’s seven-story mansion is for sale

+ Ivete Sangalo’s only 13-year-old son grows up, becomes one of the most beautiful boys and even his arms impresses

Beth Carvalho, one of the biggest names in Brazilian music, left an absurd mansion

Canal 90, a youtube channel that shows content about artists, showed the mansions abandoned by artists, one of which is Beth Carvalho’s.

Beth Carvalho was one of the biggest names in Brazilian music, perfect as a singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, died on April 30, 2019 at the age of 73.

The singer left a luxurious mansion in the trendy neighborhood of Joá, in Rio de Janeiro. Beth Carvalho’s mansion has 7 floors and more than 500 square meters of built area.

The mansion is inside a gated community with a private beach and a direct view of the sea, in 2017 the singer chose to live in an apartment, as the house had many stairs and she began to have problems with her spine.

Today the house is abandoned, the last valuation was 4 million reais. Speculation says that Beth Carvalho faced family problems that made her not take care of the maintenance of the residence.

Beth Carvalho has been declared godmother of samba throughout its history for Brazilian music. Her death left all lovers of traditional Brazilian music in mourning for a long time.