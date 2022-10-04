Boca Rosa loses 100,000 followers for supporting Lula and mocks stampede

The digital influencer Bianca Andrade, or better known as Boca Rosa, shared with her fans, this Monday afternoon (3), that she lost 100,000 followers for having declared support for the presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 elections.

Through stories on Instagram, the former participant of “BBB 20” (TV Globo) showed a print in which she shows that the number of followers dropped to 17.9 million and stabbed those who stopped following her for political reasons. .

“Can go! Good thing I have a party of 18 million again, but this time with empathetic and quality people who defend the same causes as me!”, said the influencer.

Photo: reproduction



It is worth remembering that the 37-year-old artist even had a party to celebrate the milestone of 18 million followers at the end of August. She organized an event with fans and friends and had concerts by her friends Luiza Martins and Flay.

Recently, Bianca Andrade vented about her singleness on the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, presented by Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank. The businesswoman and former BBB, who often talks openly about her bisexuality, joked about being available to everyone.

In the interview, the businesswoman stated that people can talk to her when they find her. “Guys, I’m single! You can talk to me. It’s a man, it’s a woman… come you too”.

Single since April after ending her relationship with Fred, the father of her child, she told of her current relationship with her ex. “It’s just that I finished it, so there are people who still don’t know. In fact, we’ve always been friends since a long time, six years ago. It did some business, it turned out great. We talk every day on WhatsApp.”

Bianca also talked about reconciling work, Cris’ maternity, 1, and personal life. “It is the overload of the modern woman, who owns the company, mother of the baby and is also a woman, so she needs to regain self-esteem and remember who she is and have fun without blaming herself, which is very difficult”, she concluded.