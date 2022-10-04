Bolsonaro says Simone Tebet is a ‘steppe’, and Soraya a ‘trambique’

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called senators Simone Tebet (MDB) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) a “steppe” and “trambique”, in a conversation with supporters in the playpen of Palácio da Alvorada late last night, after the end of polling in the first round of elections.

Bolsonaro referred to former presidential candidates in this way when commenting that politics is a “self-service”, a comparison that the chief executive has made on other occasions to talk about the options voters have to vote in elections.

“It’s that ‘let’s change’ story. But who takes my place? Politics is a self-service. You have me, Lula, Ciro, the ‘steppe’, the ‘trambique’, who are decorators know that, right? “The decorator. And it’s over. It’s no use looking. It’s what’s there, hey,” said Bolsonaro.

When using the term self-service (“self-service”, in Portuguese), which refers to a traditional mode of consumption in bars and restaurants (when the customer serves himself), Bolsonaro repeats a strategy used four years earlier: presenting himself not as the “best candidate”, but as the most palatable option to the voter’s taste.

In an interview with Jovem Pan’s Pânico program at the end of August, Bolsonaro used this same expression. “I understand that the election on the 2nd will have this mark. I think what is on the table is a self-service. We have seen these days that there is little to choose from”, said the president at the time.

Soraya was called ‘Bolsonaro’s traitor’ in polling station

This Sunday (2), while being interviewed in her electoral section, the senator was booed and called “Bolsonaro’s traitor” and “the biggest traitor of MS”. Soraya voted in Campo Grande, capital of Mato Grosso do Sul.

The video of the moment was published by federal deputy Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ). In the caption, Jordy wrote: “Traitor being treated as such!”.

In the half-minute recording, a woman dressed in a yellow T-shirt — a color widely associated with voters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) — passes screaming in front of the candidate being interviewed by several vehicles. In response, several people around him boo Thronicke and repeat “traitor.”

“Guys, look at the MS traitor there. Look, she won the elections at Bolsonaro’s expense and became the biggest traitor of MS”, screams the woman, while the person recording replies: “Truth”.

In 2018, when she was elected senator, the candidate supported Jair Bolsonaro.

