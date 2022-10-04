Bolsonaro seeks allies in SP, RJ and MG; Lula waves to PDT, MDB and PSDB

Presidential campaigns initiate strategic meetings and contacts to increase the voting potential of their candidates; second round takes place on October 30th

Young Pan Editing: Flickr Lula Oficial/Ricardo Stuckert and Alan Santos/PR

Lula finished the first round of elections in first place and will contest the second round with Bolsonaro on October 30



On the first day after the official results of the 2022 presidential elections, in which it was defined that the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) will face the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round, which will take place on October 30, the two campaigns spent the day in meetings, in contact with other candidates and allies and negotiating support to increase the margin of winning votes. after the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to formalize the clash between Lula and Bolsonaro, who had 48.42% and 43.20% of the valid votes, respectively, the Planalto Palace was the stage for a meeting of the coordination of President Bolsonaro’s campaign. The reelection committee received, for example, the former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans), who will contest the second round against Fernando Haddad for the command of the government of São Paulo. The idea is to fine-tune the speech and paste Bolsonaro’s image on Tarcísio so that the duo performs even better in the country’s largest electoral college, where the PL candidate had almost 2 million votes more than Lula. In addition, in the first hours after the end of the investigation, the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New), was sought to work out the details before the announcement of support. Planalto hopes that Zema will make the alliance official on Tuesday, 4th. The Novo politician is seen as an asset to try to shorten Lula’s difference in Minas Gerais soil. In the state, the PT obtained more than 500 thousand votes more than the chief executive. More than that, there is a tradition: since redemocratization, the victorious candidate in Minas has reached the Presidency of the Republic.

On the PT side, the direction of Workers’ Party spoke about the clash he will have in the second round against Bolsonaro and stressed that he has already sought support from the MDB, União Brasil and the PSDB for the clash that will take place on the 30th. Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) highlighted after the counting of electronic voting machines that it will not remain neutral, in a statement that was well received by Lula’s campaign coordinators. The congresswoman’s support is coveted by the PT leadership, which believes that the emedebista, who finished the first round in third place, can improve the former president’s performance among women and agribusiness leaders, a segment that is mostly with the current president of Republic. On the other hand, the president of Cidadania, Roberto Freire, sent a note to the Executive of the acronym in which he expressed his preference for supporting the candidacy of the former president. The legend led by the former senator meets on Tuesday, 4th, at 12:00h, to define strategies and the directions of the party for the final stretch of the election. Finally, there are great expectations about the fate of Ciro Gomes’ PDT. As Jovem Pan showed, the party founded by Leonel Brizola anticipated the meeting of the National Executive that will discuss the position of pedestrians in the clash between Lula and Bolsonaro. The national president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, is one of the defenders of the alliance. The agreement would represent a significant reversal, since, during the campaign, Ciro said that he would not support Lula because the PT had “been corrupted”.