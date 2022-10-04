Botafogo coach explains Patrick de Paula out against Palmeiras

Botafogo coach, Luís Castro explained the absence of midfielder Patrick de Paula in the 3-1 defeat to Palmeiras, today (3), for the Brazilian Championship. The ex-alviverde is not injured and even so is not even listed for the carioca club’s matches.

In a press conference after a setback at Nilton Santos, the commander informed that Patrick de Paula “is below who could come to the game” and that, until he improves his physical condition, he will not be used.

“Patrick wasn’t fit to come to the game. Patrick is below who could come to the game. This is what life is, whether he’s fit or not. And Patrick hasn’t been fit for a long time. With me, if is not in conditions, does not go to the game”, said the coach.

“For me, the work week is sacred. Respect and dignity at work are fundamental values ​​for me”, added Luís Castro.

Patrick de Paula arrived at Botafogo earlier this year, but he has only played 17 games for the Rio de Janeiro club, and scored two goals. His last match was in July this year, against Corinthians, for the Brazilian Championship.

Botafogo occupies the tenth place in the Brasileirão, with 37 points, and faces Avaí next Thursday, at 19h (GMT), away from home, for the 30th round.