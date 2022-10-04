Brazil faces Italy in a duel of favorites for the title in the Volleyball World Cup | volleyball

The meeting was already scheduled. But, when facing Italy in the first match of the second phase, time accelerated. This Tuesday, Brazil faces rivals in a duel of favorites for the women’s volleyball world title. The selection of José Roberto Guimarães tries to maintain the posture of the good victory over China, in the closing of the first phase. On the other hand, the Italians put their invincibility to the test. The teams go to the court of the Ahoy complex, in Rotterdam, at 12:15. sportv2 broadcasts the match live, and the ge tracks everything in real time.

At the Worlds, each team qualified for the second stage carries the results of the first stage. The selection, therefore, still feels the pangs of the fall to Japan. With 12 points conquered in group D, Brazil will fight for one of the four spots towards the quarterfinals.

1 of 2 Tainara celebrates Brazil’s point against China — Photo: Disclosure/FIVB Tainara celebrates Brazil’s point against China – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB

After finishing third in their group in the first phase, Brazil started at the back. The selection begins the second stage in fifth position in group E. Italy, with 15 points, leads, just ahead, also, of China, Belgium and Japan, all with 12 points. Even though it has the same score as rivals, the selection takes the worst in the tie-breaking criteria – average of sets and points.

Unbeaten so far, Italy has yet to show its full potential. Despite having won all the games of the first phase, it had ups and downs in the five matches it has played so far. The current champions of the League of Nations, however, count on the strength of Paola Egonu. Best striker in the world today, the opposite is the main weapon of the rival team.

Captain of Brazil, Gabi knows her rival well. The two duel for the position of best player in the world today. The Brazilian striker, however, believes that the main thing is to maintain the aggressiveness of the victory against China.

– Italy is one of the big favourites. But it will be good for us, to start this phase with a lot of aggression, knowing that we need to go in with everything. That’s exactly how we ended the first phase, in the match against China. We talked a lot about our energy, our aggression and behavior on the court. It’s what we want to do. Of course, studying Italy, understanding what we can do to get the best from Egonu and making her life difficult against us – said Gabi.

2 of 2 Brazil trains in Rotterdam for the game against Italy — Photo: Manoela Meyer Brazil trains in Rotterdam for the game against Italy — Photo: Manoela Meyer

Ze Roberto agrees. When analyzing Italy’s strong team, it goes beyond Egonu. He hopes, however, that the team shows the disposition of the match against China. In Monday’s training session, the first in Rotterdam, the coach exhaustively repeated the opponent’s attack possibilities. He guided the placements, moved the block. All to prepare the team for this Tuesday’s duel.

– Italy is a team that is in a very good phase, champion of the League of Nations. It is a very consistent team, in its offensive and defensive power as well. The strongest point, in the departure of the game and in the counterattacks, is Egonu, one of the best attackers in the world, if not the best. We need to have aggressive serve and blocking. Especially in the most critical moments of the game, Egonu is definitely going to receive that ball.

Details of the clash between Brazil and Italy

Total games: 77

Brazil wins: 59

Italy wins: 18

Brazil and Italy face each other again after almost 3 months. The last match was in July, in the Nations League final. Italy got the better of the occasion, winning by 3 sets to 0 (25/23, 25/22 and 25/22);

Brazil and Italy have a balanced recent record. In the last 10 matches between the national teams, Brazil won six and Italy won four;

Brazil and Italy face each other again in a World Cup game after eight years. The last confrontation in World Cups was in the 2014 edition: Brazil 3×2 Italy, in the dispute for 3rd place;

This will be the fourth game between Brazil and Italy in the history of the World Cups. In the three previous clashes, Brazil had 3 victories:

– 1990: 3×0 (5/15, 4/15 and 11/15);

– 2010: 3×0 (25/16, 25/19 and 25/7);

– 2014: 3×2 (25/15, 25/13, 22/25, 22/25 and 15/7) – dispute for 3rd place

João Gabriel Rodrigues talks about the new phase of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup

In the first phase of the World Cup, the countries were divided into four groups of six and the four best placed in each group advanced. Now, the teams join in two new groups, E and F, for the second phase, without repeating the clashes of the previous stage, and the first four of each group advance to the quarterfinals. The World Cup final will take place on October 15th in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Two-time Olympic champion in women’s volleyball, Brazil seeks an unprecedented title in the World Championship. The team was runner-up three times, losing once to Cuba and twice to Russia. The last Women’s World Cup was played in 2018, in Japan, and the Brazilians did not make it past the second phase.

Games in Brazil in the second phase of the World Cup

Tuesday – 10/04

12:15 pm – Italy vs Brazil

Thursday – 10/06

11am – Brazil vs Puerto Rico

Friday – 10/07

15:15 – Brazil vs Holland