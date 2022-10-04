Brazilian GDP in the 20th century may have been lower than reported

Brazil’s economic growth from 1900 to 1980, considered one of the fastest in the world, may not have been so fast. Research by professors Edmar Bacha, a member of the team that formulated the Real Plan, Guilherme Tombolo, from the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR), and Flávio Versiani, from the University of Brasília (UnB), points out that the period of the “economic miracle” may not have been so big. This suggests, in the midst of the bicentennial of Independence, that the performance of the Empire’s economy in the 19th century may have been better than the current consensus.

The accounts of Bacha, Tombolo and Versiani – the first results were published at the end of August in a Text for Discussion, on the website of the Instituto de Estudos de Política Econômica Casa das Garças – indicate an average annual growth of 4.9% between 1900 and 1900. 1980, below 5.7% of the currently accepted statistical series.

The main explanation for the difference is that the methodology used to calculate the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), for most of the last century, did not consider activities related to government, financial intermediation and rents. The re-estimation seeks to incorporate these activities – which explains the performance review.

It is a consensus that the Brazilian economy was practically stagnant in the 19th century. In the 20th century, it stood out with one of the fastest growth rates in the world, but it returned to stagnation from 1980 to today. Earlier this year, professors Marcelo de Paiva Abreu and Luiz Aranha Corrêa do Lago, from PUC-Rio, and André Arruda Villela, from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), published the book A Passos Lentos, about Brazil’s economy during the Empire.

In August, Bacha, Tombolo and Versiani suggested that this dynamic, marked by “extraordinary structural breaks” in the pace of growth, moving from stagnation or slowness to accelerated progress, is nothing more than a “statistical illusion”.

A slower expansion from 1900 to 1980 implies a better pace in the 19th century – the research includes the re-estimation for the previous century and will be presented in a scientific article due to be published later this year.

Vacuum

Reestimating GDP for more remote times is more difficult because data are lacking. “For the 19th century, we don’t have quantities, production statistics. Only export and import. We don’t have in-house production”, says Bacha, who is a member of the Academia Brasileira de Letras (ABL).

Precisely because there is less information about the 19th century, “one of the arguments to justify the stagnation” of the Empire’s economy was to “accept” the accelerated growth of the 20th century, says Bacha. After all, in order to grow so much, the GDP of 1900 had to be “very low” – which gives strength to the notion that the economy had grown more in the previous century.

Professor of economic history at FGV, Thales Zamberlan Pereira, finds it unlikely that re-estimates of the 19th century point to much faster growth. This scenario is consistent with the economic stability that followed the abdication of d. Pedro I, in 1831, after a period of crisis, with high inflation and wage delays that helped to boost the Independence movement in 1822. Pereira and journalist Rafael Cariello describe this situation 200 years ago in the book Adeus, Senhor Portugal, launched on account of the bicentennial of Independence.

For the FGV professor, ascertaining the calculations on economic growth in the 19th century is an important research work for economic history. Even so, for Pereira, reestimations will hardly make a difference in the understanding of the economy at that time.

Economist sees ‘statistical illusion’ in data

The “statistical illusion” about the 20th century economy suggested by economists was fueled by a methodological change made in 1969 by Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), responsible for calculating GDP between 1947 and 1980.

The change helped boost growth during the most brutal phase of the military dictatorship. According to current statistics, the economy advanced, between 1968 and 1973, at a rate of 11.5% per year, making China’s recent performance envious. In the reestimation proposed by Bacha, Tombolo and Versiani, the average annual growth in the period was 9.3%.

“The accounts changed precisely in 1969. I won’t go much further, but it’s very curious”, says Bacha, when asked if the statistical “bias” could have been used to politically benefit the military dictatorship. “Changing the methodology facilitated the idea of ​​the miracle”, he adds.

Despite the revisions, Bacha points out that Brazil’s economic growth in the 20th century remains “very good”. According to the Maddison Project database – a survey by the University of Groningen, in the Netherlands, dedicated to the compilation of historical data on the economic activity of several countries -, global growth was 3.2% per year, on average from 1900 to 1900. 1980.

“It has grown much more than the world. It’s respectable. It may not be the biggest growth in the world, as (Cláudio) Haddad (economist and author of the research that calculates the statistical series from 1900 to 1947) says in the book, but it is a respectable growth”, says Bacha.

With information from Estadão Content

Image: Shutterstock