C6 Bank’s new investment targets children

C6 Bank has expanded the functions present in C6 Yellow, the account focused on children and teenagers, where minors can now invest.

O C6 Bank expanded the functions present in the C6 Yellow, the account focused on children and teenagers. Young people will be able to set up to three goals they plan to achieve and also investments of daily liquidity in CDB (Bank Deposit Certificate).

In the investment offered by C6 Yellow, children and adolescents will be able to have the same income as the option granted in the main account of C6 Bank. Currently, the return is 102% at CDI.

How to request the opening of the C6 Yellow account

C6 Yellow can be hired directly on the C6 Bank application by the person in charge. Minors must be no more than 17 years and six months old.

For this, the person responsible will have to access their account in the application and tap the icon “C6 Yellow” and follow the instructions given.

After undergoing an analysis, the minor will be able to install, on his own cell phone, the C6 Yellow application, register and customize his debit card linked to the account (being able to choose the name that will be written on the plastic and the color, according to options).

Finally, the father, mother or guardian of the minor are notified by SMS about all purchases made by the children. They can also track account statement movement.

How to invest in C6 Yellow

To make the investment, young people must tap on the “Invest” option located in the main menu of the application. After that, it is necessary to establish a goal, informing a name and the amount to be achieved.

Then the minors will have to choose a category for their goals. They can choose up to three goals. To invest from BRL 20, just set the first objective.

After creating a goal, young people still have the option to share the goal via SMS, requesting contributions to their investments.

Image: Disclosure/C6 Bank