Caixa confirms payment of R$ 500 thousand; check who can receive

Caixa, in partnership with Elo, launched a promotion called “Agora Vai com Caixa Elo – Vai de Moto, Vai de Meio Milhões de Reais”. In it, customers are rewarded when using credit and debit cards. Users compete for prizes such as: a motorcycle every day and up to R$ 500 thousand in the final draw.

The campaign started on September 1st and customers can now register and accumulate lucky numbers for every R$30 in purchases. In addition, purchases made via QR Code at Caixa Tem (Pay at Maquininha) and Google Pay are valid.

Thays Cintra, Caixa’s vice president of Retail Business, said the campaign’s objective is to be inclusive and accessible to all bank customers. Customers who use their Caixa Elo credit or debit cards for purchases in commercial establishments or e-commerce will be able to participate.

To participate, it is necessary to register on the promotion website with your physical and virtual card and make purchases of at least R$ 30 with the card registered in stores or on the internet. But be careful, only purchases/transactions made after registering the eligible cards on the promotion website will be counted.

Here’s how to register for the campaign:

First, register on the promotion platform;

Use your Caixa Elo debit and/or credit card when paying at the Caixa Tem Maquininha;

Every R$30 you will receive a lucky number;

Win one motorcycle per day and another R$500,000 in the final draw;

The promotion will end on 12/31/2022.

There are several prizes offered by Caixa, gold bars certificates, Moto Honda Biz 110i worth R$ 10,200 each and 1 gold bull certificate worth R$ 500 thousand.

