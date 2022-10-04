Caixa releases up to R$ 3,900 in October; see who receives

Workers born in October can withdraw this month the share of the 2022 birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), whose value can reach up to R$ 3,900. Everything will depend on the balance present in the account, in the addition of an additional installment.

Read more: FGTS ‘forgotten’: find out who can withdraw BRL 9.2 billion in resources

The FGTS birthday withdrawal modality, as its name suggests, is always released to workers in the month of birth. With the arrival of October, those born in this month are entitled to redemption. The deadline for withdrawing the money for the group goes until the December 30, 2022.

FGTS birthday withdrawal calendar

See below the dates announced by Caixa so that each person can withdraw funds from this FGTS modality:

birthday month Start of withdrawal end of loot January January 3rd March 31 February 1st of february april 29 March March 2 may 31st April april 1st June 30 May may 2nd July 29 June 1st of june August, 31 July 1st of july September 30th August august 1st October 31st September 1st of september 30th of November October october 3 December 30th November November 1st January 31, 2023 December december 1st February 28, 2023

What is the value of the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

The amount paid by the systematic varies according to the summed balance of accounts in the guarantee fund. In total, there are seven payment tiers. In the case of workers with balance above R$500, an additional fixed installment in reais is added to the FGTS percentage.

See how it works below:

Balance amount (in BRL) % of the balance that can be withdrawn Fixed additional installment Full loot on the lane floor Full loot at the top of the track Up to BRL 500 50% 0 —– BRL 250 From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000 40% BRL 50 BRL 250 BRL 450 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000 30% BRL 150 BRL 450 BRL 1,650 From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000 20% BRL 650 BRL 1,650 BRL 2,650 From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 2,650 BRL 3,400 From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000 10% BRL 1,900 BRL 3,400 BRL 3,900 Above BRL 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900 BRL 3,900 unlimited

How to join the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

Those who wish to opt for the birthday withdrawal can sign up using the FGTS application or the FGTS Caixa website. From there, just click on “My FGTS” and then on the “Anniversary withdrawal” tab. The next step is to read and agree to the terms and conditions, ending with “Join the birthday-loot”.

It is important to remember that those who opt for the anniversary withdrawal will have to wait a period of 24 months to be able to return to the withdrawal withdrawal – traditional model of access to the FGTS that allows the withdrawal of the full amount in case of unfair dismissal.