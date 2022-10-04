Caixa releases up to R$ 3,900 in October; see who receives

Workers born in October can withdraw this month the share of the 2022 birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), whose value can reach up to R$ 3,900. Everything will depend on the balance present in the account, in the addition of an additional installment.

The FGTS birthday withdrawal modality, as its name suggests, is always released to workers in the month of birth. With the arrival of October, those born in this month are entitled to redemption. The deadline for withdrawing the money for the group goes until the December 30, 2022.

FGTS birthday withdrawal calendar

See below the dates announced by Caixa so that each person can withdraw funds from this FGTS modality:

birthday monthStart of withdrawalend of loot
JanuaryJanuary 3rdMarch 31
February1st of februaryapril 29
MarchMarch 2may 31st
Aprilapril 1stJune 30
Maymay 2ndJuly 29
June1st of juneAugust, 31
July1st of julySeptember 30th
Augustaugust 1stOctober 31st
September1st of september30th of November
Octoberoctober 3December 30th
NovemberNovember 1stJanuary 31, 2023
Decemberdecember 1stFebruary 28, 2023

What is the value of the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

The amount paid by the systematic varies according to the summed balance of accounts in the guarantee fund. In total, there are seven payment tiers. In the case of workers with balance above R$500, an additional fixed installment in reais is added to the FGTS percentage.

See how it works below:

Balance amount (in BRL)% of the balance that can be withdrawnFixed additional installmentFull loot on the lane floorFull loot at the top of the track
Up to BRL 50050%0—–BRL 250
From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,00040%BRL 50BRL 250BRL 450
From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,00030%BRL 150BRL 450BRL 1,650
From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,00020%BRL 650BRL 1,650BRL 2,650
From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,00015%BRL 1,150BRL 2,650BRL 3,400
From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,00010%BRL 1,900BRL 3,400BRL 3,900
Above BRL 20,000.015%BRL 2,900BRL 3,900unlimited

How to join the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

Those who wish to opt for the birthday withdrawal can sign up using the FGTS application or the FGTS Caixa website. From there, just click on “My FGTS” and then on the “Anniversary withdrawal” tab. The next step is to read and agree to the terms and conditions, ending with “Join the birthday-loot”.

It is important to remember that those who opt for the anniversary withdrawal will have to wait a period of 24 months to be able to return to the withdrawal withdrawal – traditional model of access to the FGTS that allows the withdrawal of the full amount in case of unfair dismissal.

