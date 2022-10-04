Can a player be extradited to Italy?

Italy’s Ministry of Justice has asked Brazil to extradite former striker Robinho and his friend Ricardo Falco, who have been sentenced to nine years in prison for sexual violence.

The Milan Public Ministry, which had contacted the Italian government, has already been informed about the sending of the extradition request to the Brazilian authorities.

Robinho and Falco were convicted of committing the crime of group sexual violence against an Albanian woman in 2013. At the time, the player defended Milan.

But is there a risk of extradition happening?

According to the Federal Constitution, as published by the Lei em Campo column, the country does not allow extradition of native Brazilians (art.5, subsection LI).

What can Italian justice do?

If Brazil does not agree to extradite Robinho, what can be requested by the Italians is that the former player serve his sentence in Brazil (through Immigration Law 13.445/2017, arts. 100 and 101).

Attached to article 9 of the Brazilian Penal Code, the defense of the Brazilian does not believe that this arrest can be carried out here.

What does the article say?

“The foreign sentence, when the application of Brazilian law produces in the species the same consequences, can be ratified in Brazil to: I – oblige the condemned person to repair the damage, restitution and other civil effects; II – subject him to Sole Paragraph – The ratification depends: a) for the purposes set out in item I, on the request of the interested party; b) for other purposes, on the existence of an extradition treaty with the country from whose judicial authority the sentence was issued, or, in the absence of a treaty, at the request of the Minister of Justice.”

In the agreement on Judicial Cooperation in Criminal Matters between Brazil and Italy, made in 1989 and modified in 1993, it was defined in paragraph 3 of article 1, that “cooperation shall not include the execution of measures restricting personal freedom or the execution of convictions” .

However, the Migration Law (13.445/17), in articles 100 to 102, provides for the transfer of execution of sentence for cases in which extradition is not possible due to nationality.