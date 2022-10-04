Can Robinho be extradited to Italy? Understand | international football

— The Constitution is express in this regard (Article 5, subsection LI). It prohibits the extradition of native Brazilians. The naturalized person has an exception, he can be extradited in case he is involved in drug trafficking, or in a common crime committed before naturalization,” explained the jurist Wálter Maierovitch, to the ge.

Robinho was sentenced in Italy to nine years in prison for group sexual violence against a 23-year-old girlin 2013. The extradition request had been made by the Milan Public Ministry in February, and has now been officially sent to the Brazilian authorities.

Despite the impossibility of extradition, the player can fulfill part of the sentence that touches the reparation for moral damage. He has to pay compensation of 60 thousand euros.

For this to happen, the decision of the Italian Court needs to be ratified in Brazil. To date, there have been no similar cases concluded, but there is provision for a regiment for such a procedure.

— The ratification of the foreign judgment must be made at the Superior Court of Justice (as of 2004, the STJ has the competence to process and judge cases of ratification). There is the criminal penalty, of deprivation of liberty, and the civil penalty, of reparation, indemnification. So far Robinho hasn’t repaired the damage,” said Maierovich.

There is also the possibility that Robinho will be arrested and extradited to Italy if he leaves Brazil.. Depending on the country you are in — and whether it has an agreement with international police agencies — an arrest warrant can be carried out.

The crime committed by Robinho took place at Sio Café, a well-known nightclub in Milan, in the early hours of January 22, 2013. At the time, Robinho was one of Milan’s main players. In addition to him and Falco, four other Brazilians, according to the city prosecutor’s complaint, participated in the sexual violence against a woman of Albanian origin.

Friends of the player who accompanied him abroad, the other four Brazilians left Italy during the investigation and were not accused, being only mentioned in the case file.

The victim, who has lived in Italy for a few years, went with a friend to the nightclub that night – the violence took place inside the venue’s dressing room – to celebrate her 23rd birthday. At the end of this week, she will be 32.

O ge published exclusively in October 2020, interceptions carried out against Robinho and his friends with the authorization of the Justice – wiretaps were even installed in the car that the player used in Italy.

The recordings were transcribed in the initial sentence and confirm, according to a judge who participated in the trial at first instance, the victim’s version that there was sexual violence committed by six men against a woman who was drunk and unconscious. “The woman was completely drunk”, said Robinho in one of the conversations.

THE The first conviction of the former Santos and Ricardo Falco player dates from November 2017. At the time, Robinho played for Atlético-MG. He left Italy in 2014, when he had already been summoned to testify in the investigation that investigated the crime – the player denied the accusation, but confirmed that he had a sexual relationship with the woman, noting that it was consensual and without others involved. In Falco’s case, an investigation found the presence of his semen on the girl’s clothes.

In the judgment held in the second instance, in December 2020, the Milan Court of Appeal upheld the initial nine-year prison sentence. The three judges responsible for the session highlighted Robinho’s “particular contempt” for the victim, who was “brutally humiliated”, and what they considered an attempt to deceive the Italian Justice with a “false and previously agreed version of the facts” with the others. involved.