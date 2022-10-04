Candoca is shocked by the state of health of Pajeú’s son in Mar do Sertão | come around

Jagunço de Vespertino (Thardelly Lima), the loan shark in the city of Canta Pedra, Pajeú (Caio Blat) is a serious and threatening man, however, very religious, a devotee of Father Cícero. It is said in Canta Pedra that he has killed many people, so whenever he is around, they don’t react.
In this Tuesday’s chapter, 10/04, when looking for Cira (Suzy Lopes) to get satisfaction about the gossip involving her name, Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will be surprised with a request for help from the jagunço:
When looking for Cira (Suzy Lopes) to get satisfaction about the gossip involving her name, Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will be surprised by the jagunço’s request for help — Photo: Globo
“My son is very sick. You have to come with me, please!”, he begs.
The doctor is scared, but does not deny Pajeú’s request — Photo: Globo
The doctor is scared, but does not deny the request. Upon arriving at Pajeú’s house, she checks her pulse, her heartbeat, and is startled by the little boy’s health. cyrino (Theo Matos).
“Your son is too sick. We need to take him to the hospital now!”, explains Candoca, making the jagunço even more desperate.
04 Oct
Tuesday
Cira starts her live defaming Candoca and ends up inserting the whole city into her gossip. Eudoro Cidão is outraged by Cira’s stance. Vanclei refuses to pay Xaviera’s expenses, and Limerick kicks her out of her inn. Timbó is furious when he learns that Candoca has been defamed in the city. Pajeú takes Candoca to take care of his sick son. Labibe is suspicious of Lorena’s behavior with Cira. Timbó threatens Eudoro Cidão. Xaviera refuses to strike José. José looks for Cira. Candoca tells Pajeú that Cirino needs to go to a hospital.
