Captalys closes Orion fund for new investments after redemptions of BRL 1.2 billion

After redemptions of BRL 1.2 billion, the manager capital informed its customers this Tuesday, 4th, the closing of its background Orion for new applications. According to a statement that was distributed to customers and obtained by the Estadão/Broadcast, the president of Captalys, Margot Greenman, will dedicate herself exclusively to returning the capital fully to the shareholders, according to the fund’s regulations. Orion had a net worth of BRL 1.65 billion. When contacted, Captalys declined to comment.

The problems with the fund began to become apparent two weeks ago, when Captalys announced a review of the value of the assets in which Orion invests. This price mark reached 6 of the 27 funds in which the shareholders’ equity is invested. In the market, the comment was that Captalys took time to make the adjustment and that the redemption indications at the end of September, one of the dates expected for investors to withdraw funds, accelerated the process.

in conversation with the Estadão/Broadcast in the last week of September, Greennam explained that Captalys decided to provision all credits from a “smoke portfolio”, that is, backed by receivables, which were more than 60 days past due. This would have, according to her, caused an increase in provisions in the order of R$ 40 million. Last Friday, the 30th, the market speculated that the amount would be much higher.

The president of Captalys, Margot Greenman, will dedicate herself exclusively to returning the capital fully to the shareholders. Photograph: Leonardo Rodrigues

In addition, Captalys brought to market value several direct credits already in default granted to companies, most of them land subdivision companies. Greenman said in the same interview that the company may sell some of these non-performing loans with the intention of “taking care of the shareholders’ equity”. According to Greenman, both adjustments would have led the fund to a negative return of 4.5%, the first loss in the fund’s 11-year history.

There are also comments circulating that BTG Pactual may end up intervening in Captalys, since it holds a debenture worth R$90 million convertible into shares. Sources even comment that BTG could take over the manager. It is worth remembering that BTG already owns the company Enforce, which specializes in buying and selling “rotten” credits.

These debentures were issued to support the company in the process of listing on the Captalys Stock Exchange, which was scheduled for 2020 and did not happen. At the same time, the resources would be used to finance the manager’s growth.

When contacted, BTG did not immediately comment on the matter.