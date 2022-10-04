Card machines have a new limit: what is it?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Who is winning the election for president? Real-time result

The BC (Central Bank) changed the determination of interchange fees (ICT) of the card machines. As such, prepaid cards and debit cards will now have a new limit, which will take effect on the day April 1, 2023.

The maximum ICT limit that will come into effect in the first half of next year will be 0.5% on debit cardswhile we prepaid cards the value will be 0.7%.

What is ICT?

ICT is the remuneration (a percentage of the purchase value) that is transferred by the card machine company to the card issuing institution. To make transactions, a value is established according to the machine’s interest. This value is also transferred to consumers.

With the new resolution of interchange fees, the resource that concerns the release of the value for the commerce that hires the machines will have the same term, no matter which card is used. The Central Bank argues that the new limit will make life easier for merchants and consumers.

Digital banks will be greatly impacted by this change, as in them the transfer of the value of fees falls on billing. Research reveals that the new ICT values ​​can cause them to lose 50% of their revenue, as fintechs operate with rates ranging from 1.1% to 1.5%.

The new operation adds great repercussion for banks to establish their business system. Thus, through the new tariff, companies adjusted their limits in terms of projects.

What time will we know the result of the 2022 elections?

Nubank, for example, announced that it predicts revenue declines with fee limits. Fintech highlights that interchange fees represent 7% of its revenue.

What led the Central Bank to make this decision?

The Central Bank established the reassessment of interchange fee limits after the spread of Pix, as the new function caused the profit of payments to fall.

Another reason is to eliminate the exceptions provided for non-face-to-face transactions with corporate cards, establishing a maximum ICT limit with prepaid cards, among other advantages.

Image: Nattakorn_Maneerat/shutterstock.com